Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Is the Modern SNK Fighting Game You’ve Been Waiting For

“We had to restart things for a lot of different reasons, but we were still looking back at the stuff we wanted to do back then for the Mark of the Wolves sequel,” Oda explains. “We did as much as we could to take some of those ideas, but also arrange them and match them with modern trends. In the end, I think we were able to do all the things that we wanted to do with the original game.”

More than just reviving the Fatal Fury name for a new generation, City of the Wolves lets the developers finally continue the stories of the fan-favorite characters in Mark of the Wolves, especially the ones that ended noticeably unresolved, such as Rock’s. Decades later, Oda was able to deliver a satisfying conclusion to Rock’s arc from Mark of the Wolves.

“Especially with Mark of the Wolves, a lot of people were left on a cliffhanger for Rock’s story, it was a completely open cliffhanger,” Oda recalls. “To be able to go in and finish that story was especially pleasing for me.”

Creating a Balance for Veterans and Newcomers

Going on hands-on with a work-in-progress demo of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, the gameplay feels like a natural evolution of the mechanics from Mark of the Wolves rather than a transposition of the gameplay from 2022’s King of Fighters XV. The Just Defense and Gear mechanics from Mark of the Wolves have been retained and deepened for City of the Wolves, with the latter empowering special attacks and increased damage output. City of the Wolves adds the Rev System, a new mechanic that enhances special moves, guards, and combos. More than just expanding on the gameplay, the Rev System was developed to visually reward players for pulling off cool moves.

“From a visual standpoint, with the Rev System, one thing that we wanted to make sure of was that it was easy for new players to jump in and do some cool, appealing, and exciting-looking combos,” Kuroki says. “Stuff like the blue silhouette that you leave behind is there to give a direct sense of accomplishment when you pull off these cool feats in the game.”

Many fighters from Mark of the Wolves return as playable characters in the City of the Wolves, while a number of classic Fatal Fury characters absent from the 1999 game make their return for the sequel, including Joe Higashi and Billy Kane. City of the Wolves also introduces several brand-new characters, including Preecha and Vox Reaper, both of whom were playable and popular among attendees at SGF 2024. The expansion of the roster with new characters not only helps the Fatal Fury brand grow but serves as a bridge for new generations of players into the wider franchise.