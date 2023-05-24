Why the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Is Called Metal Gear Solid Delta

Some have also suggested that the symbol could be used to represent the Metal Gear Solid trilogy that Konami is also remastering. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case at this time. Not only does that symbol not appear in the teaser for those remasters revealed at the end of the Snake Eater trailer, but Metal Gear Solid is obviously bigger than a trilogy.

The more interesting theories regarding the game’s name revolve around the meanings of the Delta symbol/character. See Delta is the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet and also has a value of four in the Greek numerical system. While none of that information helps explain why a Delta is being used to represent the third Metal Gear Solid game, the Delta symbol is also often used to represent the change of a variable in math equations.

So, it’s likely that this symbol is intended to represent the fact that this remake is a change in the Metal Gear Solid 3 variable. What’s a little less clear at this time is how much of a change the use of that symbol is intended to represent. The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will obviously feature updated graphics, refined gameplay, and other such modern upgrades, but just how different is the rest of the game going to be? Granted, the Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes remake made some pretty substantial changes to the base game, but those changes were made under the guidance of Metal Gear Solid creator, Hideo Kojima. Obviously, things have fallen apart between Konami and Kojima since then.

In a press statement, the remake’s developers note that they intend for “Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater to be a faithful recreation of the original story and game design.” They suggest that most of the changes to the game will be made to evolve “the gameplay with stunning visuals and a seamless user experience.” If that is the case, then this will likely not be a Final Fantasy 7-style remake that reimagines pretty much everything. If I had to guess, it will probably be closer to the Demon’s Souls remake in terms of what it does (and doesn’t) change.

In any case, we hope to bring you much more about this game as it nears its currently unconfirmed release date for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.