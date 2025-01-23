How Doom: The Dark Ages Is Changing the Way You Slay Demons

Doom: The Dark Ages, a prequel that transports the Doom Slayer back to a medieval setting full of demons to slaughter, was one of the best surprises from last June’s Xbox media briefing, a mix of absolute carnage and gritty style. In other words, a signature id experience, and yet another chance to iterate on the classic first-person shooter series. But as id tells Den of Geek during a press preview ahead of the game’s Developer Direct broadcast this week, this isn’t just “Doom Part 3” (or “Doom 0,” as we like to think of it) but an experience that provides a different way to slay those demons.

id Software studio director Marty Stratton and creative director Hugo Martin have a clear analogy for how Dark Ages is meant to feel when compared to its vertical and pacey predecessor: in Doom Eternal, you were a “fighter jet” but in Dark Ages you’re an “iron tank.” To put it another way, and in their words, Doom 2016 was about getting back to the “run and gun” roots of the series, while Eternal asked you to “jump and shoot.” In Dark Ages, you will “stand and fight.”

This gameplay philosophy is certainly on display in the Developer Direct video, which shows off Dark Ages‘ emphasis on brutal melee combat, as the Doom Slayer smashes his way through the demonic hordes with flail, gauntlet, and the new shield saw—which he can use to not only block, parry, and deflect attacks but also to cut down his enemies. The hulking, ultra violent protagonist himself is heavily armored, built like the scariest linebacker you’ve ever seen on a field, and seems to shake the earth with every step.

Stratton and Martin confirm this version of the Doom Slayer is meant to feel heavier, but that’s not to say Dark Ages is meant to slow down the pacing of Doom. (In fact, a new menu of modifiers allows you to customize the experience to your liking, including by adjusting the game speed as well as damage against you, the parry window, etc.) The goal was to give players an experience that felt fresh while also evoking the original Doom.