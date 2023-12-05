The GTA 6 Trailer’s Best Easter Eggs and Hidden Details

Now that GTA 6‘s first trailer has finally (and I do want to emphasize “finally“) been released, it’s time to start overanalyzing the hell out of that trailer until Rockstar is kind enough to share another. Well, many GTA fans have already started doing just that, and the early results have yielded a surprising number of Easter eggs, secrets, and hidden details you may not spot on your first…several…dozen watches.

We’re obviously here to discuss some of the more notable trailer discoveries thus far, but if you haven’t seen that trailer yet (or just want to be able to reference it as you read this article), you’ll find it embedded below.

The Tom Petty Song Connections

In case you’re wondering, the song featured in the GTA 6 trailer is Tom Petty’s “Love is a Long Road.” The popular theory at the moment is that the song was probably chosen as a reference to the love story between GTA 6 protagonist Lucia and her as-of-yet-unnamed partner in crime. Of course, some also see it as a bit of a wink towards the long, long wait for the GTA 6 trailer.

However, the connections run a little deeper than that. Not only is Petty a Florida native (the very state that GTA 6 is thoroughly parodying), but the operators of the Tom Petty Twitter account suggested that the late singer was previously thrilled to contribute “Running Down a Dream” to the GTA: San Andreas soundtrack and would have loved to see this song featured on the GTA 6 soundtrack. Granted, there’s always room for…embellishment when it comes to those who manage the accounts of deceased celebrities, but it’s at least nice to think that Petty would have gotten a thrill out of this reveal.