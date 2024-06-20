Dune: Awakening Wants to Turn the War for Arrakis into the Ultimate Survival MMO

“We’re constantly playtesting and tuning a lot, trying to find the right place,” Woodward explains. “We don’t want to make it too easy. Arrakis is the most dangerous planet in the universe. It has to feel hard and inscrutable. We think players want that ‘surviving-on-Arrakis experience,’ so we need to give them a struggle to get over and keep that struggle going for a long time. It’s an interesting challenge to keep it balanced and keep it working, but we’re getting there.”

Of course, Arrakiis’ most iconic natural hazard appears prominently in Dune: Awakening – the sandworms. Generating too much noise while on the planet’s surface can attract sandworms to a particular location in a given region of Arrakis, threatening to indiscriminately swallow any Atreides and Harkonnen forces in the immediate vicinity like the destructive force of nature that it is. More than just evading the sandworms, Dune: Awakening allows players to deliberately lure sandworms to locations on the map, putting any enemies in their path at risk.

“The worm is a whole emergent system that’s running on the server the whole,” Woodward points out. “There are absolutely things you can do to manipulate it. We have thumpers in the game, for example, and use them to draw the worm away from your harvesting situation if you want. If you all happen to be running across the same bit of desert, you’re probably all going to get eaten. We’re trying to build something that feels authentic to how the planet should work and letting the players get used to that and learn how to avoid the challenges.”

Navigating the War for Arrakis

Dune: Awakening is more a simple alternate timeline rehash of House Atreides versus House Harkonnen, with each of the warring houses possessing their own internal hierarchies and infighting for power. This constant state of conflict and vicious competition does more than mirror Herbert’s novels and the movies but provides the game’s factions with a dynamic sense of balance.

“We’re pretty confident that the way it’s going to shake out is that players are going to find their own balance,” Woodward predicts. “The beauty of the political context in Dune is that everything is very feudal. There are all these different hierarchies of power and competing things within, like how the Harkonnen operate, for example.”

The developers are conscious of internal strife and have provided Dune: Awakening with a check-and-balance system that prevents either of the factions from becoming overly dominant on the map. In fact, being in a faction that is the more dominant power should have players watching their backs from seemingly friendly faces looking to backstab them to advance in their House’s standings.