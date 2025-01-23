Assassin’s Creed Shadows Preview: The Series Finally Goes to Japan, But Is It Worth the Wait?

It’s not just that the game looks “pretty” or “realistic.” It’s that the high fidelity of the environments makes the game world more engaging to explore. Open-world games have a tendency to feel empty after a few dozen hours of play, but the section of Shadows’ game world that we played was anything but dull and encouraged exploration not just to find new things to do, but to find new things to gawk at.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

“Exploration was something we really focused on to make sure players looked around at the world and weren’t just dragged around by icons on a map,” Benoit says. “We want players to discover things on their own just by moving around.”

The little side quests you do find in the open world aren’t mere distractions or bits of busy work. Naoe can happen upon animals doing different cute animal things (like cuddling!) that she can then paint. Then, you can hang that painting up in the “Hideout,” the game’s fully customizable base of operations, and even bring the animals to the Hideout to frolic and play! Any characters and items you collect in the game world can be found back at the Hideout, and customizing the layout, buildings, and displays is way more fun than you’d expect.

A New Way to Play

The core gameplay elements of Assassin’s Creed–parkour, stealth, melee combat–are all represented in Shadows and feel familiar on first touch. Series veterans will be able to pick up and play, no problem. But once you actually engage enemies and try to, say, loot a fortress, you find out very quickly that the stealth and combat in this game is a completely different beast.

The first thing to understand is that Yasuke and Naoe play completely differently. Seriously, this is as asymmetrical as it gets. Yasuke can take a whole lot of hits and can wreck shop with giant swords and hammers that deal out massive damage, much like the weapons-based combat from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ubisoft Quebec’s own Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but with more heft to it (blocking, parrying, and good timing in general are key). It’s not that Yasuke’s a tank. Parkour is definitely within his skillset, but it’s not his wheelhouse. For example, if you try to run across the spine of a rooftop with Yasuke, you’re absolutely going to get stuck with arrows. He’s slow but powerful, especially compared to Naoe.

Naoe is the most nimble, agile assassin in the entire franchise thus far. She’s quick, elusive, and can get herself out of trouble in a snap. But if you’re not thoughtful about your approach to enemy encounters and get pinned down, she can’t take much damage at all. It’ll probably be curtains. But if you’re tactical with your stealth, you can take out dozens of guards without alerting a soul.