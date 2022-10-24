House of the Dragon Episode 10 Review: The Black Queen

That’s because it never loses sight of the human angle at play here. Boremund Baratheon was a big booster of Rhaenyra (remember when he hosted her at Storm’s End to hear from suitors) but will his son Boros Baratheon feel the same way? Rhaenyra is related to the Lady Jeyne Arryn through her mother but will House Arryn we willing to overlook Daemon’s indiscretions with their Bannerman, the Royces? And then there are the Starks. Perhaps the episodes biggest (only?) laugh line is when Rhaenyra astutely asserts that “there has never lived a Stark who forgot an oath.” Yep, those are the frosty narcs we know and love.

Throughout it all, the history matters and the history must be considered. That goes not only for Rhaenyra dealing with Westeros’s great houses but with her dealing with her own family. Rhaenys and a now-healthy Corlys (Steve Toussaint) are impressed by Rhaenyra’s consideration for the realm’s well-being and her hesitance to go to war. Little do they know, however, that it’s influenced not just by her good judgment but by the promise she made to her father to save the world. The Song of Ice and Fire is real. She knows that.

Daemon does not. Which means Viserys never truly saw Daemon as his heir. Choking his niece/wife upon learning this news is an overreaction to put it mildly. But it’s probably not unfair to say that this is the most traumatic moment of Daemon Targaryen’s life thus far. Whether he cared to admit it or not, family has always been Daemon’s North Star, specifically his brother. Through all the various feuds, misunderstandings, and wife murders, a part of Daemon always felt that a part of Viserys believed who could be a king. Viserys, though he loved his brother, never saw him as someone serious enough to bear this apocalyptic knowledge. Now Daemon carries that hurt and that history too.

And that brings us to the end. Naturally, much of the marketing for House of the Dragon focused on the dragons of House Targaryen themselves. After only getting to realize three dragons in Game of Thrones, HBO now has more than a dozen to play with this time, each one of them carrying the potential to be made into an unbearably cute plushie for consumers to bring home. Still, House of the Dragon has deployed its dragons somewhat sparingly up until this point. They are used as chesspieces like when Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) wins Vhagar over the the Greens’ side in episode 7 or briefly as spectacle like Caraxes and Seasmoke laying waste to the Stepstones in episode 3.

In this finale, dragons become…well, everything. Corlys points out early on that the only thing that the Blacks counting of soldiers and bannermen means very little in the grand scheme of things. All that matters are dragons: who has more of them and who has the dragonseeds to ride them? On this account, the Blacks situation is looking pretty good. Despite having a far inferior army to the Greens thus far, the Blacks can account for 13 dragons to the greens four, granted most of these dragons don’t have riders currently.

Dragons are game-changers in every possible way. One dragon is worth more than 10,000 men. They are the nuclear weapons of Westerosi military technology. In this episode we see two of those nukes in the hands of children and the results are sadly predictable.