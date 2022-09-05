House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review: Second of His Name

By embedding itself within that war, House of the Dragon kind of makes it seem more important than it really is. Daemon’s gambit to lure the Crabfeeder out to play may come across as a touch too selfless and heroic when in reality it’s just the latest in a long line of temper tantrums. But for now, let’s shove that inner nerd further back into the locker where he belongs and appreciate the battle at the Stepstones for the awesome spectacle that it is.

Everything about Daemon and Corlys’s struggle against Craghas “Crabfeeder” Drahar and his Triarch forces is indicative of how House of the Dragon’s writing and production teams truly care about the product they’re turning out. The costumes are incredible. The scenery is lush. The violence is impeccable and satisfyingly ironic. Daemon’s dragonmount Caraxes (whose long neck looks increasingly like a fleshy churro to me) is as seemingly as likely to accidentally crush or immolate an ally as an enemy.

It certainly helps that the Crabfeeder himself is a kind of perfect Game of Thrones “miniboss.” Not since Ser Ilyn Payne has a Thrones character made such an impression without uttering a single line of dialogue. Truth be told, Craghas doesn’t really need to speak to get his point across. Blessed with superb greyscale makeup design and an expressionless mask, Craghas and his crabs are a truly menacing threat. While the Triarchy itself is a complex political entity of several Free Cities with equally complex political aims, the Crabfeeder is clearly just a simple man who wants to watch the world burn. How lucky is he then that Daemon and Caraxes oblige him of that.

Though House of the Dragon does imbue the Crabfeeder saga with a little more importance than its worth, the show does get one crucial character (re)introduction out of it. It would be one thing for Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and the rest of the realm to hear about Laenor Velaryon’s (Theo Nate) ascension as a dragonrider, it’s another thing entirely for us to actually see it. Suddenly the Sea Snake’s house has another major player on the field and one that seems to justify Lord Lyonel Strong’s second attempt at a Targaryen-Velaryon union.

While our time in the Stepstones is certainly worthwhile and glorious, “Second of His Name” could not be considered a successful episode of television if it contained only that. Thankfully the show’s writers (led here by Gabe Fonseca and Ryan Condal) understand this and wisely tuck a whole second episode within it…and arguably a better one.

King Viserys and his party’s journey into the Kingswood for a hunting expedition for the wee baby Aegon II’s name day is simply superb storytelling. Though sometimes the dialogue still lags from George R.R. Martin Medieval standards every conversation here is dripping with subtext when it’s not right out screaming with context. So much of the worthwhile action on Game of Thrones and now House of the Dragon happens within its characters’ heads as they try to figure out what words to say to further their schemes…or merely just survive to see another day in King’s Landing. Episode 3 is full of such rich inner turbulence.