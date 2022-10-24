House of the Dragon Season 2: Expect Big Battles, New Dragons, and a Famous Stark

The Next Red Wedding

Even after all these years, “The Red Wedding” looms large as the most shocking, upsetting, and violent event in Game of Thrones history. Despite many other contenders like The Mountain v. The Viper, Wildfire at the Great Sept of Baelor, and even the most recent aerial skirmish above Storm’s End, the murders of Robb Stark and Catelyn Stark at the Twins remains hard to top. In House of the Dragon season 2, however, we may finally get a moment that is equally as upsetting, if not more so.

The event in question is known as “Blood and Cheese.” And we won’t say much more beyond that. If there’s one thing you don’t want spoiled it’s probably this one. Though do feel free to Google it if you can’t bear to wait any longer. One thing we will say though is that don’t be surprised if this momentous occasion arrives earlier than one might expect. In fact, given the timeline that House of the Dragon is working with, we could see “Blood and Cheese” as early as episode 1 of season 2. Gods help us.

Major Battles

Thus far, the Dance of the Dragons hasn’t had many full-scale battles. Episode 10 depicts the war’s first truly tragic casualty but that was more of a one-on-one score-settling than it was a pitched skirmish between two opposing armies. If it’s more budget-bursting carnage you seek, then we have some good news on that front. The Dance of the Dragons contains many actual battles and plenty of them should occur in season 2.

Should House of the Dragon‘s storytellers want to do it (and should HBO be willing to pony up the dough to pull it off), just about every episode of season 2 could contain its own Blackwater or Battle of the Bastards-style military engagement. In fact, in the Wiki of Ice and Fire’s entry for the Dance of the Dragons, there are 26 different named events in this war. We’ve only gotten through four of them in season 1 and of the renaming 22, around 13 could be reasonably described as a battle.

New Dragons and Dragonriders

During the reign of King Viserys I, House Targaryen is considered at the very apex of its power. It’s no coincidence that that apex just happens to coincide with the family possessing the most dragons it ever will. House of the Dragon will eventually include up to 17 scaly beasts. As of the season 1 finale, viewers have been introduced to around 10 of them (with some not appearing onscreen yet but can be reasonably assumed to exist offscreen).

That leaves plenty more dragons to come and an important question to confront: who will be riding these things? Most of the main combatants – Aegon II, Aegon, Rhaenyra, Daemon, Rhaenys, etc., are already spoken for in the dragon department. But in this war, each side will understandably want to have as many mounted dragonriders as possible. If the most suitable dragonriders are of Targaryen blood, then team Green and team Black are going to need to find individuals with Targaryen blood ASAP.