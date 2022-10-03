House of the Dragon Episode 7 Review: Driftmark

While “The Princess and The Queen’s” breathtaking one-take opening sequence blazed new technical ground for House of the Dragon, “Driftmark’s” first act is somehow even better. There aren’t any nifty camera tricks this time around, aside from a keen understanding of the power of natural light, but the elegiac mood the show captures is palpable.

Come to think of it, we haven’t seen too many funerals in the Game of Thrones world – or at least funerals for characters we know and care about. Though the Stranger is a persistent, unwanted guest in Westeros, most funerals on this show are of the perfunctory variety for old background characters like Hoster Tully or Jon Arryn. Here “Driftmark” takes us through every excruciating detail of Lady Laena Velaryon’s (Nanna Blondell) commitment to the sea.

Just about every single named character on House of the Dragon is present for the event (save for Mysaria…remember when she was on this show?) and we get to witness that old adage of family only getting together at weddings and funerals. The last time this particular family gathered for a wedding, things didn’t go too well. Will a funeral lead to less violence? That’s the question that hangs around “Driftmark’s” opening 15-minutes like a millstone.

I really can’t praise the direction, set design, and performances of this first act enough. Every single element at play serves to increase the tension of some event that we know is bound to come even if we don’t know precisely what it is (at least non-Fire & Blood book readers don’t). After Ramin Djawadi’s typically gorgeous score swells for Laena’s eulogy (delivered entirely in Old Valyrian naturally), the sound design goes nearly mute for the post-funeral haze. It’s almost like a silent movie as characters wander around Driftmark’s docks, stealing glances with one another but not daring to say what they really think.

Aegon (Ty Tennant) determinedly delves into his cups. Jacaerys (Leo Hart) wordlessly moves to comfort Baela (Shani Smethurst) and Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning), only for them to wordlessly grasp his hand to comfort him instead on the loss of his real father, Ser Harwin Strong. Before they actually consummate their love on the beach later on, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) have basically full-on penetrative eye contact here. During the rare instances that characters do speak, the words they utter are So. God. Damned. Heavy.

Poor Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), having already lost a daughter, tries to cheer up his grandson, Lucerys (Harvey Sadler) by assuring him that one day he will serve as the Lord of Tides at Driftmark. But Luke is adamant that he doesn’t want such an honor.