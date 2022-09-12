House of the Dragon Episode 4 Review: King of the Narrow Sea

House of the Dragon episode 4 might as well be called “The One Where They All Bang.” A now 18-year-old (I think?) Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) learns all about the joys of fooling around and then immediately after, its consequences. It’s all like a Westerosi after school special but a relatively sensitive one that respects how easy it is for a relatively sheltered royal girl to get swept up in unfamiliar emotion. Granted, most after school specials don’t cover the complications that arise from hooking up with one’s uncle. Oh right, did I not mention that part? This is the episode where HotD once again asks “what part of ‘the Targaryens are incestual’ didn’t you understand?”

There’s a lot to enjoy in “King of the Narrow Sea” even outside of the exchange of carnal knowledge, but let’s get to that first. The foreplay seemingly begins when Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) arrives home from the Stepstones, driftwood crown in hand, ready to cause yet another major political headache for his brother Viserys (Paddy Considine). Surprisingly, however, the proclaimed “King of the Narrow Sea” removes his crown, hands it to his brother, and acknowledges him as the one true king. The hatchet is buried and the mood is joyous. The whole throne room erupts in cheers when the brothers embrace!

That leads into one of my favorite King Viserys scenes of the series yet (which is saying a lot because Paddy Considine is knocking this thing out of the park). Daemon, Alicent, Rhaenyra, and a very wine-drunk Viserys gather in a courtyard of the Red Keep and Viserys is just the happiest little lad you’ve ever seen. The realm is secure, his wife is dutiful, and most importantly: his brother is back.

Viserys booming with laughter at the thought of Daemon being invited to see some musty tapestries within the castle walls is infectious. There’s a certain lack of pretension when it comes to dealing with family that must be so refreshing to a king who is white-knuckling his way through the staid, ceremonial portions of his job. He knows Daemon is an asshole but gods-be-good he still loves him, right down to his distaste for art. When things are going well, someone’s faults are charming, not grating. Unfortunately, things won’t be going well much longer.

It’s unclear if Daemon always intended to court Rhaenyra and fuck his brother’s whole life up from the very moment he arrived back in King’s Landing. I’m not sure if Daemon himself was even aware of what he wanted. Daemon is a rampaging id, darting from stimuli to stimuli like a single-cell organism. It just so happens that the latest stimulus that catches his nervous system’s attention is his niece.

House of the Dragon made it quite clear early on that there was something going on between Daemon and Rhaenyra. It reminds us that yet again as the episode takes time to linger on the Valyrian steel necklace that Daemon gifted his niece. Still, I imagine many of us expected that something to occur offscreen or at least after the older actor Emma D’Arcy had stepped in to embody Rhaenyra. Instead, however, House of the Dragon just goes for it now and the result is actually more sensual and interesting than it than any instance of onscreen incest has a right to be.