House of the Dragon: Who Are the Greens and Blacks?
The battle lines have been drawn in the Dance of the Dragons. But who is on team green and who is on team black?
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 10.
A civil war fought mostly between members of the same family can get confusing rather quickly. Such is the case on House of the Dragon where members of the titular house of the dragon frequently share not only surnames but first names as well.
The Dance of the Dragons, which officially kicked off in the season 1 finale, pits Daemon against Aemond, Erryk against Arryk, and even Aegon against Aegon. Thankfully, House of the Dragon comes with a built in color system to help keep things straight.
Ever since the events of episode 5, when a young Alicent Hightower arrived late to Rhaenyra’s wedding wearing a bold dress with the brilliant green of House Hightower, her “faction” at court has been known as “The Greens.” Given that Rhaenyra is almost always clad in her house’s primary black color, her side subsequently came to be known as “The Blacks.”
As the Seven Kingdoms is torn in two by the question of who should succeed the Iron Throne, Queen Rhaenyra or Aegon II, each noble house will have to choose between Team Green and Team Black. With that in mind, we thought it might be helpful to take a look at where battle lines stand after season 1.
Team Green
Alicent Hightower
Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenyra’s childhood friend and King Viserys I’s widow, is the woman who gives Team Green both its name and its authority.
Otto Hightower
Alicent’s father Otto (Rhys Ifans) served as Hand of the King under Viserys I and intends to do the same for his grandson Aegon II. Otto is a schemer and unbeknownst to Alicent was plotting Aegon’s ascension to the throne long before Viserys died.
King Aegon II Targaryen
As the eldest son of King Viserys, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) represents Team Green’s best choice to sit the Iron Throne. He wasn’t that enthused about the decision but the exciting cheering from King’s Landing’s smallfolk appears to have put his mind at ease.
Queen Helaena Targaryen
Helaena (Pha Saban) is Aegon’s sister and his wife. She doesn’t have much love for her brother-husband but as a member of the family she has little other choice than to be Team Green.
Prince Aemond Targaryen
Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is Aegon and Helaena’s brother. Though he clearly admires and emulates his uncle Daemon, he has no problem being on the opposite side of a civil war as him. In fact, he probably relishes the opportunity to prove himself against House Targaryen’s other resident badass.
Ser Criston Cole
Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) started his Kingsguard career as young Princess Rhaenyra’s sworn shield and confidante. After the duo had sex and Rhaenyra wouldn’t run away to Essos with him, however, he became Alicent’s man through and through.
Lord Larys Strong
Gossiper, family murderer, and foot fetishist – Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) fulfills many important roles for Team Green. He serves as King Aegon’s master of whispers and his Lord Confessor (i.e. torturer)
Ser Arryk Cargyll
Ser Arryk (Luke Tittensor) agrees with his twin brother Erryk that Aegon II isn’t an ideal fit to be king. But as a member of the Kingsguard he feels obligated to protect the new occupant of the Iron Throne, even if it wasn’t necessarily King Viserys’ first choice.
Prince Daeron Targaryen
We have not yet seen Prince Daeron on House of the Dragon. He is Viserys and Alicent’s fourth child and he’s off in Oldtown getting educated.
Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen
Jaehaerys is Aegon and Helaena’s son. Jaehaera is his twin.
Princess Jaehaera Targaryen
Jaehaera is Aegon and Helaena’s daughter. Jaehaerys is her twin.
Prince Maelor Targaryen
Maelor is Aegon and Helaena’s youngest son.
Ser Tyland Lannister
Ser Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) served as master of ships under King Viserys and he was part of Otto Hightower’s plot to usurp the throne from Rhaenyra.
Lord Jasper Wylde
Lord Jasper Wylde (Paul Kennedy) was master of laws under King Viserys. Like Tyland, he was also a part of Otto’s treachery.
Grand Maester Orwyle
Grand Maester Orwylve (Kurt Egyiawan) is the maester assigned by the Citadel to serve the Iron Throne. That makes him Team Black by default but he also may have been in on Otto’s scheme.
Team Black
Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen
Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) was King Viserys’s eldest child and his chosen successor. Though she was denied the Iron Throne by the Greens she intends to take back what’s hers by Fire and Blood.
Prince Daemon Tagaryen
Daemon (Matt Smith) is Viserys’s brother and Rhaenyra’s uncle/husband. He is one of the most impressive warriors of his era and a major asset to Team Black.
Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
Once passed over for the throne herself, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) has made the decision to help Rhaenyra get what’s rightfully hers.
Lord Corlys Velaryon
Ever the dutiful husband to Rhaenys, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) has made the decision to pledge House Velaryon and Driftmark to Rhaenyra’s cause. Their massive navy should come in handy.
Ser Erryk Cargyll
Unlike his twin brother Arryk, Ser Erryk (Elliott Tittensor) couldn’t stand to sit by and watch a little monster like Aegon II become king. He is Rhaenyra’s man through and through.
Prince Jacaerys Velaryon
Jacaerys (Harry Collett) is Rhaenyra’s eldest son with her former husband Laenor Velaryon (though everyone knows Harwin Strong fathered her first three children). Jacaerys is currently Rhaenyra’s heir.
Prince Lucerys Velaryon
R.I.P. little buddy. Before he came across Aemond and Vhagar, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) was Rhaenyra’s second son with Laenor/Harwin and was considered heir to Driftmark.
Maester Gerardys
Maester Gerardys (Phil Daniels) is the maester at Dragonstone and therefore on Team Black pretty much by default.
Prince Joffrey Velaryon
Joffrey is the third son of Rhaenyra and Laenor/Harwin.
Prince Aegon Targaryen
Prince Aegon is Rhaenyra’s first child with Daemon. Yes, Alicent was probably annoyed that she named him that.
Prince Viserys Targaryen
Prince Viserys is Rhaenyra and Daemon’s second son. Named after Rhaenyra’s father and Daemon’s brother.
Lady Baela Targaryen
Lady Baela (Bethany Antonia) is the daughter of Daemon and his second wife Laena Velaryon. Rhaena is her twin sister.
Lady Rhaena Targaryen
Lady Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) is the daughter of Daemon and his second wife Laena Velaryon. Baela is her twin sister.
Currently Unaffiliated
Ser Harrold Westerling
Ser Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish) left the Red Keep amid The Greens’ ongoing coup. He said his job was to defend the king. Now that there is one, will he return to protect him? We’ll see.
Lady Mysaria
The motivations of Mysaria a.k.a. The White Worm (Sonya Mizuno) are quite mysterious. Book readers know that she will likely pick a side soon but she technically has not yet.
Lord Jason Lannister
Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall), Lord of Casterly Rock, is likely to join the war on the side of his twin brother, Tyland, and the Greens. Until it’s official, however, his status is up in the air.
Lord Borros Baratheon
Lord Borros’ father Boremund was a fierce supporter of Rhaenyra. But Borros appears to be playing both sides right now. He might be leaning Green but we’ll see where he ends up.
Lord Cregan Stark
Cregan Stark, Lord of Winterfell, won’t arrive until season 2. Will Jace’s pitch to the Stark Lord be enough to sway him to Team Black?
Lady Jeyne Arryn
As a fellow female ruler, one might think Lady Jeyne Arryn would be inclined to join Rhaenyra on Team Black. Then again, the Vale can’t be too happy with what Daemon did to House Royce.