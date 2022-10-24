House of the Dragon: Who Are the Greens and Blacks?

As the Seven Kingdoms is torn in two by the question of who should succeed the Iron Throne, Queen Rhaenyra or Aegon II, each noble house will have to choose between Team Green and Team Black. With that in mind, we thought it might be helpful to take a look at where battle lines stand after season 1.

Team Green

Alicent Hightower

Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenyra’s childhood friend and King Viserys I’s widow, is the woman who gives Team Green both its name and its authority.

Otto Hightower

Alicent’s father Otto (Rhys Ifans) served as Hand of the King under Viserys I and intends to do the same for his grandson Aegon II. Otto is a schemer and unbeknownst to Alicent was plotting Aegon’s ascension to the throne long before Viserys died.

King Aegon II Targaryen

As the eldest son of King Viserys, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) represents Team Green’s best choice to sit the Iron Throne. He wasn’t that enthused about the decision but the exciting cheering from King’s Landing’s smallfolk appears to have put his mind at ease.

Queen Helaena Targaryen

Helaena (Pha Saban) is Aegon’s sister and his wife. She doesn’t have much love for her brother-husband but as a member of the family she has little other choice than to be Team Green.

Prince Aemond Targaryen

Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is Aegon and Helaena’s brother. Though he clearly admires and emulates his uncle Daemon, he has no problem being on the opposite side of a civil war as him. In fact, he probably relishes the opportunity to prove himself against House Targaryen’s other resident badass.