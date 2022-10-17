House of the Dragon Episode 9 Review: The Green Council

House of the Dragon was pitched to viewers as the struggle between two women: Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Technically, the show did deliver on that front as the battle lines between these two competing factions are neatly drawn between the two women they support. Let’s not forget that the greens and blacks are so named for the clothing color choices of their respective queens.

But neither of those queens really want this! At her dying father’s bedside last week, Rhaenyra cursed the old man for naming her heir without anticipating that it would tear the realm apart. Alicent meanwhile this week is genuinely shocked to find out her father was planning to pass over Rhaenyra this whole time. The only reason she goes along with it is A. She believes in her false interpretation of King Viserys’s last words and B. She can’t really stop it so the best she can hope to do is convince her son to let Rhaenyra live.

At the end of the day, Rhaenyra and Alicent may have genuinely been the only two people in the Seven Kingdoms who actually believed that Rhaenyra would one day sit the Iron Throne. The rest of the realm, even the men who swore their allegiances to King Viserys’s daughter, appear to have all been in on this mummer’s farce. “Yeah your daughter will definitely be queen one day even though you have perfectly fine male heirs. Sure thing, old man.”

This central tension leads to one of the most interesting conversations of the episode and maybe the series at large. Naturally once King Viserys’s death is made known to Alicent, she and the greens immediately lock Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) inside her chambers. Rhaneys is one of the few un-allied pieces on the board and as both a fierce dragonrider and the Lady of House Velaryon, she will be a fierce asset to whichever side claims her. Thus far, Rhaenys has proven herself to be a logical thinker when it comes to the game of thrones. In her pitch to the princess, Alicent appeals to that logic.

“You should have been queen,” Alicent acknowledges, before adding: “We do not rule but we may guide the men that do.”

Several times throughout this season, Rhaenys has demonstrated that she understands the realm’s distaste for female leaders better than any of her male counterparts. At the tournament in episode 1, she barely acknowledges a Baratheon knight who addresses her as “The Queen Who Never Was.” Later on, she urges her husband Corlys to let the indignity of her being passed over for the throne go. What happened, happened. No use in crying over spilled milk of the poppy. And yet, when Alicent repeats Rhaenys’s own philosophy back to her, she realizes how hollow it makes it feel.