House of the Dragon Fans React to the Season 1 Finale

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) then arrives at Dragonstone to bring Rhaenrya their terms on the behest of Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Otto presents her terms along with the book page Rhaenyra gave her in their youth, stating that she will maintain control of Dragonstone and her children will receive high positions in the king’s court. Daemon is offended by this and wants Otto’s head (no surprise there), but once again Rhaenrya convinces him to stand down.

Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) awakens alive and well and pledges his fealty to Rhaenrya, impressed by her restraint in not plunging the realm straight into war. He offers his ships and the step stones to form a blockade of the narrow sea and cut off King’s Landing. Before taking the first step toward reclaiming her throne, Rhaenrya wants to be sure who her allies are. Her sons Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Lucerys offer to visit the houses Arryn, Stark, and Baratheon as messengers on dragonback to see where they stand.

We follow the young Lucerys to Storm’s End, the seat of House Baratheon, where he runs into Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Vhagar. Even after Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) dismisses Rhaenrya’s message and sends Lucerys on his way, Aemond, being the petty boy he is, refuses to let him leave without taking his eye as revenge. Lucerys manages to escape Storm’s End, but Aemond follows behind him on Vhagar. Lucerys’ dragon unfortunately decides to spit a little fire at Vhagar, who takes that as a personal attack. Vhagar, the massive dragon that he is, kills Lucerys and Arrax in one fatal bite – despite Aemond’s best efforts to stop him.

Meanwhile, Daemon has been singing in High Valyrian to an old dragon as part of his plan to get as many dragons as possible under their control. While he’s with the dragon, it’s as though he senses what has happened to Lucerys. He goes to tell Rhaenrya what has happened, and her face says it all – the Dance of the Dragons has begun.

