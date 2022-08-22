House of the Dragon Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon

The memories of that Great Council in Harrenhal hang over the rest of the episode like a dark shade. This gives “The Heirs of the Dragon” a useful sense of clarity that grounds the central themes and plot of the episode, even as viewers are presented with another overwhelming influx of George R.R. Martin characters with confusing names. Sure, the average Thrones viewer might not fully know who Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), Daemon (Matt Smith), Alicent (Emily Carey), or Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) are just yet. But they do know how they feel about the most important issue at play: succession.

The Viserys I we meet in this episode at first seems like a solid all-around dude. He doesn’t have the political savvy of his grandfather Jaehaerys I but he’s also not the unhinged monster that Daenerys’s father Aerys II a.k.a. “The Mad King” was. He has gathered an impressive small council to guide the realm, led by Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and featuring his generation’s most impressive man Lord Corlys Velaryon a.k.a. “The Sea Snake” as Master of Ships. One gets the sense that Viserys is more happy to crack jokes around the Small Council table rather than listen to Lord Corlys’s well-sourced reports about military alliances in the east.

But hey! That’s not so bad. The realm is still enjoying the peace of the Jaehaerys years and Viserys hasn’t done anything to screw that up just yet. Not only that, but Viserys appears to be legitimately respectful of and deferential to his lovely wife, Lady Aemma Targaryen neé Arryn (Sian Brooke). He even listens to her when she tells him sternly that the child she is currently pregnant with will be her last. Her labors have been rough and she can’t bear to lose any more children. The problem, of course, is that unbeknownst to them all, King Viserys has already pushed Lady Aemma one pregnancy too far.

One of the sublime joys of Martin’s writing and understanding of the human condition is that most, if not all of his character’s are fortune’s fools. Even for the most well-meaning of Westerosi individuals, it is often external forces like family, honor, and duty that take the reins of their lives…and often end their reigns. If Viserys and Aemma were simple shopkeepers in Flea Bottom, Viserys may have recognized that his wife’s body was at its limit and not have pushed her into another pregnancy. But he’s not a shopkeep, he’s a king. And a king needs an heir, particularly in light of the Great Council of Harrenhal just nine years ago that established a preference for the king’s male children.

Viserys’s impatience is somewhat understandable and if we want to be immensely charitable, could be read as selfless. As we know, when you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. And Viserys has to win for the good of his family and for the good of the realm. Still, all those decisions lead to destruction all the same.

Simply put: Queen Aemma’s death in childbirth is one of the most upsetting things I’ve ever seen on television. The show cuts between images of Aemma, sweaty, pale, and bloody on her bed, and the restless knights of the jousting tourney crushing each other’s faces in with maces. Truly, however, there is no comparison to be made between the two. Aemma’s breech birth and subsequent primitive C-section is far more invasive, intimate, and horrifying. For our American readers: now might be a good time to donate to your state’s abortion fund, by the way.