House of the Dragon Episode 6 Review: The Princess and The Queen

Larys: “You cannot say that Otto Hightower would be impartial in this matter.”

Alicent: “No, but he would be partial to me!”

There is just simply so much joy to be had when everything looks, sounds, and feels right on a period or fantasy show. Rarely has it been easier to suspend one’s disbelief that Westerosi history could be our own history than it is here. The sublime execution of all these elements helps first ease viewers in and then ultimately buy into what could have been a very chaotic episode otherwise.

Though it may not at first seem like it because the ride is so smooth, quite a lot happens in “The Princess and The Queen.” But the core of the episode remains the conflict between the titular princess and queen as they jockey for influence at court. At first glance, Rhaenyra’s current situation – a gay bff for a husband and a zaddy paramour to churn out some heirs – seems pretty ideal. Of course, we all know better. This is the game of thrones, after all, and if you don’t win it, you die.

Rhaenyra’s casual disregard for the laws of inheritance coupled with King Viserys’s (Paddy Considine) stubborn refusal to acknowledge what can be seen plainly understandably has Alicent upset. Olivia Cooke really excels in this episode in playing a woman who is constantly living out Will Ferrell’s “I feel like I’m taking crazy pills” line delivery from Zoolander. Doesn’t anyone understand how serious this all is? Alicent has children – three of them – and each and every one of their lives is under the constant scepter of death (at least in her mind). When it’s time for one of Rhaenyra’s illborn brood to ascend to the throne, how can any one of them be expected to let someone with a name as powerful as Aegon live?

Refreshingly, Aegon himself (played by Ty Tennant, David Tennant’s son) is mostly oblivious to all of this. I think sometimes we forget just how central a role children have played in Martin’s world since the very beginning of Game of Thrones. Sure, Rhaenyra and Alicent were teenagers when House of the Dragon began but 13 might as well be 30 in Westeros. The sudden influx of young blood in the form of Aegon, his brother Aemond (Leo Ashton), his sister Helaena (Evie Allen); and Rhaenyra’s Jacaerys (Leo Hart), Lucerys (Harvey Sadler), and Joffrey (some baby)really brings this show back to the halcyon days of the Thrones pilot when the Stark kids trained to be adults in Winterfell, blissfully unaware of the horrors that would soon arrive.

It also helps that all of the kids are pretty likable…at least so far. Jacaerys wisely works out that Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) is his father. He and Aegon also both pull off an admittedly very funny prank on Aemond. Meanwhile, Helaena is a fascinating figure in her own right. Though it is not the case for her character in the book, Helaena appears to be a bit spacey and perhaps even on the autism spectrum. A careful listening to her dialogue also reveals to book-readers that she may have some uniquely Targaryen precognitive abilities.