House of the Dragon Episode 8 Review: The Lord of the Tides

That opportunity, of course, comes in the form of King Viserys I’s (Paddy Considine) heroic last stand. It seems as though every week for the past four weeks I’ve declared a new scene to be the best in the show’s history. But how else am I to describe Viserys’s fateful final dinner as anything other than HotD’s finest hour, and maybe one of the best scenes ever in the Game of Thrones franchise?

Considine has been superb as the sickly monarch through all of House of the Dragon’s run but he is transcendent here. When we first catch up with Vis in this hour, he is little more than a skeleton grafted to a bed. Half of his face is missing and he has been rendered an incoherent mess by copious amounts of “milk of the poppy” to treat his pain. As the newly-married Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) arrive at their father/brother’s bedside to argue their case for Luke Velaryon as The Lord of the Tides, they quickly realize that there is no use of it. This sad, pitiful creature cannot help anyone. He cannot even help himself out of bed.

And yet, King Viserys does help himself out of bed! He ends up doing quite a bit more than that. This man who is barely more than a corpse dragging himself across the great hall and onto his iron chair (with a brotherly assist from Daemon) is awe-inspiring stuff. We’ve seen a lot of incredible phenomena on Game of Thrones. We’ve seen dragons lay whole cities to waste with their fiery breath. We’ve seen ice wights shatter into nothing when struck with a magical sword. Still, I don’t know if we’ve ever seen quite anything like this. An old man using every last bit of his remaining strength to walk across a room is both riveting and intensely affecting.

Later at dinner, when Considine delivers his beleaguered character’s last monologue, it is truly something to behold – just as much Shakespeare as it is Martin. Viserys removes his golden Phantom of the Opera half-mask to reveal a haunting void where a face should be and he delivers an urgent message as if it comes from beyond the grave itself:

“My own face is no longer a handsome one. If indeed it ever was. But tonight I wish you to see me as I am. Not just a king. But your father. Your brother. Your husband. And your grandsire. Who may not, it seem, walk for much longer among you. Let us no longer hold ill feelings in our hearts. The crown cannot stand strong if the house of the dragon is divided. Set aside your grievances. If not for the sake of the crown then for the sake of this old man who loves you all so dearly.”

Viserys almost pulls it off. He really almost does. This raw, desperate request from a man who is pretty much dead already moves the exact two people it needs to move to avoid catastrophe: Rhaenyra and Alicent. We’re so far down the road to war already that it seems impossible for any of the combatants to avert their paths. But Rhaenyra and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) try to! They really do! I swear to the gods I saw it with mine own eyes. Rhaenyra’s toast to Alicent is sincere. Alicent’s toast to Rhaenyra is sincere. When Rhaenyra says she needs to take her kids back to Dragonstone, she promises to return on dragonback the very next day. She means it. Alicent knows she does and she’s happy to hear it. But then fate intervenes…as it always must.