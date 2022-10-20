The House of the Dragon Scene That’s Divided Fans More Than Any Other

According to showrunner Ryan Condal in HBO’s House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode (watch above), they “wanted a triumphal moment for [Rhaenys] at the end of the season.” His co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik also says that “rather than have her just bear witness to something” they wanted her to “be able to take part in it, but [have] her moral standpoint become the reason for inaction rather than action.”

In an interview with EW, Best digs into Rhaenys’ thought process during the sequence: “It was the most outrageous and explosive action of the season. In a way, it’s also the most merciful and most graceful act. It’s because she’s so intelligent and in the end chooses to do the right thing, which is not to destroy. It’s a truly forgiving moment and sort of a loving moment, in a weird way. She has all the ammunition, and the desire for revenge is so great. She’s suffered so much loss, and for her own sake and on behalf of so many others, the urge to destroy is so strong. And yet the choice not to destroy becomes even stronger.”

Framing Rhaenys’ decision not to incinerate the usurpers as one of “inaction” and not destructive is interesting given that she literally kills a bunch of people and destroys the Dragonpit right before that moment. As admittedly awesome as this scene was to watch live, the criticisms aren’t unfounded.

Even though this scene was empowering for Rhaenys and showed us an important side of her character, it also tells us that the royal family doesn’t actually care about the people they rule. While that’s not a huge surprise, it still matters when deciding which characters to root for. This likely isn’t the last time that common people are going to pay the price for the Targaryen’s civil war, and it’s important to remember that they are still people too, even if their lives aren’t as dramatic and messy as those we follow on House of the Dragon.