House of the Dragon Ending Explained: What the Big Twists Mean for Rhaenyra

For the record, this is an astute choice by House of the Dragon creative team. They have Rhaenyra face the biggest betrayals and treasons of the last two episodes with a degree of fortitude and restraint, even after the shock of it cruelly causes her to lose an unborn child. In the book Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin’s unreliable historical narrator suggests that after such horrors caused a miscarriage, Rhaenyra bitterly remarked, “They stole my crown and murdered my daughter, and they shall answer for it.” And when met with messages to bend the knee to Aegon II, Rhaenyra contemptuously uttered, “Tell my half-brother that I will have my throne, or I will have his head.”

While such lines are full of fire and blood, fury and badassery, it should be noted that Fire & Blood is written by a male maester whose disposition is to naturally sympathize with the Greens. He and many view Rhaenyra as the usurper for defending what was hers by rights, and these lines would seem to suggest a recklessness that plunged the Seven Kingdoms into war. But the truth of it, at least in the show’s canon, is that she was the hesitant one. Even upon the humiliation of being in a gruesome labor while her husband Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) schemed and plotted, consigned to the birthing bed and “woman’s duties” that she never wished to define her, Rhaenyra kept her composure. She accepted the crown’s duties as being about more than only personal gratification.

That makes what came next all the more tragic.

The Violence Between Daemon and Rhaenyra

All the aforementioned grace and big picture-thinking is what makes Rhaenyra’s emerging fallout with Daemon both inevitable and bitter. Some book fans are aggrieved that Smith’s Daemon raised his hand and struck a wife who was always the apple of his eye. And aye, it’s true that the Daemon of Fire & Blood is said never to have physically abused his third wife/niece. However, given what we know about the Rogue Prince, it is hardly out of character, especially since in House of the Dragon he is shown to murder his first wife with his own hands.

And in the case of the television series, the wedge that comes between Daemon and Rhaenyra is the same thing that arguably drew them together: their shared alienation from King Viserys and the throne he sat upon. Daemon visibly became obsessed with Rhaenyra to the point where her ghost even haunted his relatively happy (or at least contented) second marriage. But that obsession initially came out of the fact that she was his father’s daughter—the offspring of a brother who’s love Daemon always yearned for but never fully could count on.

Rhaenyra was loved unconditionally by Viserys, who was perhaps too weak to express it in more than grand gestures, such as by making Rhaenyra his heir and telling her about Aegon I’s prophecy wherein a Targaryen will unite the living against the armies of the winter and the dead. Daemon never respected Viserys’ abject weakness, perhaps blaming it on the king’s bookishness and affinity for prophecy—but the reason he raises his hand against Rhaenyra is he realizes for good and all, and within hours of learning of his brother’s death, that Viserys never trusted him enough to tell him this prophecy. Even when Daemon was technically Viserys’ heir, and before Viserys out of contempt picked Rhaenyra over him, he was always somewhat on the outside.