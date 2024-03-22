Doctor Who Series 14 Trailer Breakdown

Given how long the Doctor has been flying around time and space in the TARDIS, it’s kinda surprising that more butterfly stomping hasn’t happened, but the trailer suggests that Doctor Who will make up for lost time. Beyond even the David Bowie song blasting over the images, it’s clear that “change” is the theme of Series 14, something already hinted at when the Goblins and the Doctor played around with the timeline in “The Church on Ruby Road.”

In fact, the setup goes back even further to before Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor came on the scene, back when Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) went on adventures. After interrupting Sir Isaac Newton’s mediation time under an apple tree, the duo inadvertently mispronounce “gravity” as “mavity.” And since that point, people on Doctor Who have used the word mavity more than once.

It seems like the series will finally look at the stakes of messing around in time, and the effects that it has. But this being Doctor Who and not, say, an Ashton Kutcher vehicle from the 2000s, the series will take a more optimistic approach to the concept, pointing to the positive potential of changing reality.

The Beatles and Jinkx Monsoon

Speaking of changes, what if Davies borrows an idea from acclaimed English writer Richard Curtis, the man behind the series five favorite “Vincent and the Doctor,” and creates a world in which the Beatles don’t exist?

Okay, maybe Doctor Who won’t completely copy the premise of the movie Yesterday, but Disney and the BBC have already leaked information about an episode that sends the Doctor and Ruby back to meet the Fab Four. In addition to shots of Gatwa and Gibson in mod outfits, the trailer shows the nature of the threat they’ll face, weaponized musical notations a la Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And who, exactly, will be weaponizing those notes? It appears to be Jinkx Monsoon, the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant whose casting was leaked months ago. We see Monsoon’s character cackling as she pounds on an unseen instrument, bars and notes swirling around her. In a later shot, those same bars and notes have entangled Ruby, lifting her in the air.