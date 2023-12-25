Doctor Who Christmas Special: The Church on Ruby Road Review

A succession of near-misses leads Ruby to encounter the Doctor, shortly after spying him with a thirst that’ll take more than a gin and tonic to quench. (Fifteen moves with such speed here, I even went back and checked his outfit in case there was something timey-wimey going on.) As Ruby and her mates pour themselves into a taxi, the Doctor gets an inflatable snowman dropped on him (not the worst peril he’s ever faced, honestly) then has a brief encounter with a young policeman.

As throwaway as this scene seems to be, it’s actually quite important, because it’s our first look at Gatwa’s Doctor interacting with a normal, everyday human. We learn he’s a bit impatient and still a bit of a show-off, but also that he’s willing to take the time to be warm and kind just because he can be. Whereas the Twelfth Doctor needed cue cards and the Thirteenth struggled with social awkwardness, Fifteen is clearly confident, relaxed, and not afraid to have fun.

This wouldn’t be a Russell T. Davies script if we weren’t extensively introduced to Ruby’s family, and the episode is more than comfortable putting the brakes on for a few minutes of sweet domestics; popping to the shops, bickering about who should make the tea, and learning that Ruby is just one of 32 foster kids that Mum Carla has looked after over the years. Well, now it’s really 33, as baby Lulubelle has come to stay.

Things take a darker turn when Davina is canonically murdered (at least for a while) while trying to warn Ruby about goblins, so this seems as good a moment as any to talk about them. Their malicious antics on Christmas Eve evoke the spirit of Gremlins, but they don’t feel anywhere near as fleshed out as their Mogwai counterparts. As threats go they’re pretty lightly-sketched, and it’s surprising that we never even get a proper conversation with them considering speech is the Doctor’s superpower.

More interesting is the notion that the goblins draw some kind of power from coincidences and luck – even bad luck, which is why they keep arranging these accidents – which harks back a couple of weeks to Fourteen invoking superstition at the edge of the universe. The fact that they’re presented as “just” goblins, not warmongering aliens from the Goblonian Empire or something, suggests the show’s going to be quite comfortable drawing on fantasy elements – not that that means much in a mythos where we’ve met quantum-locked stone assassins, evil fairies, parasite stars that feed on stories, forests that pop-up overnight to save the world… oh, and the moon’s still an egg.

Drawing Ruby into their web of coincidence has given the goblins the opportunity to swoop in on a skyship and make off with Lulubelle. Ruby gives chase, so does the Doctor, and thanks to the Doctor’s new ‘intelligent gloves’ (he said mavity!) they’re able to board the goblins’ vessel, and we get a great scene of Fifteen working out how the ship works pretty much from first principles.