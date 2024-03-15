Doctor Who Series 14 Release Date: Episodes to Stream at Midnight UK Time

The other big news is that series 14 will begin with a double-bill. Two of the new eight episodes will be released simultaneously on streaming, meaning that if the same happens for the rumoured two-part series finale, we could be looking at just six weeks of new Doctor Who on the schedules.

In the UK, the series 14 double-bill will air on BBC One as the lead-in to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest grand final, which is coming from Sweden this time. It’s a solid shout as Eurovision generally means a big night in for family viewing, so the hope is clearly to attract a young, mainstream audience on top of existing Who devotees.

Here’s how the BBC explains it:

“Doctor Who is set to make an explosive return on 11th May as the TARDIS will make its global premiere around the Whoniverse and for those in the UK, for the first time ever, the Doctor will land with two episodes premiering on BBC iPlayer at midnight, before arriving on BBC One later that day right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

At the same time, those outside of the UK can watch the Doctor and Ruby on their epic adventures as the TARDIS is set to land on Disney+ where available.

Viewers in the UK will now be able to watch whenever and wherever they choose, with the option to stream at midnight on BBC iPlayer or tune in at primetime on Saturday nights on BBC One.”