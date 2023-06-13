The Barbie Cast’s Required Viewing Suggests a Darker Movie Than You Expect

The plot of The Young Girls of Rochefort, however, is a much more traditional movie rom-com than Umbrellas. Various romantic pairings move through the film, their plotlines resulting in numerous missed connections until it all ties up neatly at the end. The film’s main characters, the twins Delphine and Solange, spend the film plotting to escape to Paris in search of romance, leaving behind a town that frankly looks like paradise even if you ignore the constant musical numbers and sailors on-tap. It’s not hard to see how that vibe might feed into Barbie’s own journey.

Puberty Blues (1981)

Moving away from France this time, Puberty Blues is an Australian coming-of-age film that, like The Young Girls of Rochefort, is about two girls seeking out more in life, based on a “proto-feminist” novel. It also touches on a theme that will be at the heart of the Barbie movie. In the Vogue interview, Gerwig talks about girls growing up and how “they’re funny and brash and confident, and then they just—stop.” Talking about Barbie’s story, Gerwig said, “How is this journey the same thing that a teenage girl feels? All of a sudden, she thinks, ‘Oh, I’m not good enough.’”

This, combined with the adult but unglamorous compromises of Umbrellas, all hint toward a story that has a much more emotionally resonant and, frankly, sadder vibe than The Lego Movie it has been repeatedly compared to (and The Lego Movie wasn’t exactly short of tear-jerker moments in the first place).

Splash (1984)

One thing that is not hard to glean from the trailers is that Barbie’s journey from her world to the “real” world will be a fish-out-of-water story, and you can’t get a much more literal fish-out-of-water story than Splash, the boy-meets-mermaid tale starring a young Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah as the mermaid, Madison. We can expect Madison’s journey to have a lot of parallels with Barbie’s, as they both learn about shopping, television, and the general horror and malaise of modern life.

That said, while Barbie seems assertive and in control in almost every scene we’ve seen of her so far, Madison spends a lot of the film largely acting as a receptacle for Hanks’ attraction, befuddlement, and fear of commitment. While it is easy to see the vibe Gerwig is looking to take from this film (similar to other fish-out-of-water comedies like Elf), it will be interesting to see if there is anything else Barbie borrows.

The Truman Show (1998)

The most recent film on the list is possibly the most on-the-nose. The Truman Show is about a man in an idyllic world looking for a way to break out of it and find something real. Everything about his life, his house, his clothes, his job, and even his relationship is constructed, an advert for an audience of invisible viewers.