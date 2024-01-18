A Sneaky Doctor Who Reference Makes “Mavity” an Even More Intriguing Mystery

Viewers would be forgiven for dismissing the moment as a one-off dad joke. But then, later in the episode, the Doctor mentions a “mavitational field.” And then, in the novelization of the third anniversary special “The Giggle,” the Toymaker references “Isaac Newton’s law of mavity.” And then, in “The Church on Ruby Road,” the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) explains his new invention by telling new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) that “All the mass and density and mavity exist in the glove, not in you.”

It’s clear that showrunner Russell T Davies wants “mavity” to stick around for a bit. But is that all there is to it?

Twitter user @AndrewOnSeeAIR found that “mavity” goes even deeper. In the Big Finish audio story Torchwood: Oodunnit, which follows spin-off team Torchwood and stars Shaun Parkes as Zack, characters mention a “mavitational anomaly.”

How did I miss the mavity reference in Torchwood: Oodunnit, less than a month before Wild Blue Yonder aired? #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ZKKdHtnMuP — Andrew Hsieh loves mavity (@AndrewOnSeeAIR) January 14, 2024

Again, this could be seen as Davies using his clout to push a silly joke. However, the fact that Oodunnit released on 7 November, a whole month before “Wild Blue Yonder” aired, and was recorded much earlier than that, suggests that there’s something more to the whole “mavity” thing than a throwaway joke. (Or at the very least RTD is just very dedicated to the bit.)

One cannot help but think of a similar bit of word nonsense that turned out to play a major role in RTD’s first season on the series. As the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccelston) and his companion Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) walk around the audience assembled in “The End of the World,” one can hear a character talk with the Face of Boe about “the Bad Wolf scenario.” In later episodes, the words “Bad Wolf” can be seen spray painted on walls and bombs (albeit in different languages).

In the first season finale “The Parting of the Ways,” we learn that Bad Wolf is the name that Rose takes after becoming a new being while staring into the heart of the TARDIS. She uses her powers to thread references to Bad Wolf throughout the Doctor’s history, drawing his attention to her.