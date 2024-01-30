The Hidden Doctor Who Detail That Gives David Tennant’s Doctor an Even Better Ending

The next time we see the Doctor, he appears to have stopped. He sits around a table with Donna’s family and returning companion Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford). “Who’d’ve thought? I ended up with a family,” Fourteen says happily at the end of “The Giggle.”

We aren’t surprised at all that the openly sentimental Tenth/Fourteenth Doctor would end up with a family. In fact, that’s more-or-less what the Meta-Crisis Doctor, the human copy of the Tenth Doctor spawned in Donna’s previous final episode “Journey’s End,” did, heading off to a parallel dimension to live with Rose Tyler (Billie Piper).

So the real question is, “Who’d’ve thought? I ended up with a house?”

The framing of “The Giggle,” written by showrunner Russell T Davies and directed by Chanya Button, suggests that he’s at the Noble family home for dinner in that final scene. But that’s not what’s actually going on.

As revealed by the Target Books novelization of “The Giggle” by frequent Doctor Who author James Goss, the house at the end of “The Giggle” is actually the Doctor’s house in the country side! Yes, that’s the Doctor’s table. He’s settled down and is hosting a garden party for his family and not the other way around.

It’s explained in the novel that UNIT have kept a bank account in the Doctor’s name since he started working for them in his third incarnation (Jon Pertwee) in the 1970s. With those ample savings and payments, the Doctor has unknowingly become quite wealthy. And unlike Donna, the Doctor apparently chooses not to give away his gobs of cash. Instead, he uses it to buy himself a lovely home, the home seen at the end of “The Giggle.” It’s the last thing you would expect from the Doctor and it makes that final scene with Fourteen and Donna all the more heartwarming.