It’s Time Doctor Who Did a Musical Episode

And anyway, it isn’t as ridiculous as it first sounds – the design of the Daleks themselves was inspired by the way the Georgian State Dancers in long dresses seemed to glide across the floor.

Encore!

But while the TV show has skirted around the edge of a musical a few times, it has never gone all the way. No, we’re not counting ‘The Gunfighters’.

But while the TV show is yet to give us the extravaganza we deserve, Doctor Who has always been far more than just a TV show, and others have tried to make this vision a reality. Big Finish audios, perhaps naturally, have been the first to venture into this territory. The Sixth Doctor adventure, ‘Doctor Who and the Pirates’ features several Gilbert & Sullivan-inspired numbers. Third Doctor companion, Jo Grant, has also featured in the story ‘The Scorchies’, which sees her trapped by aliens posing as a Muppets-esque 70s children’s show, with catchy songs that will stay in your head for years. Everyone reading this who’s already heard that one will now be humming “Jo is making a thing”.

Perhaps the most surprising attempt at a Doctor Who musical, however, comes from the Doctor Who Magazine monthly comic, with the story “Planet Bollywood”. It’s hard to carry a tune in a speech bubble, but this story tries gamely with lyrics like “Technobabble, technobabble, half the time it sounds like he’s gone mental, technobabble, technobabble, my brain’s not dimension transcendental”.

But to really see the idea live up to its full potential, we’ve got to see it happen on the screen, and not just so we can enrage thousands of fans by having a legion of Cybermen do “the robot”.

One of Russell T Davies’s big innovations when he brought the show back – such a big innovation, in fact, that it felt like it had always been part of the show – was the “celebrity historical”, and the first subject of one of these episodes was the author Charles Dickens. He was followed by William Shakespeare and Agatha Christie, leaving writers pretty well covered, and then Van Gogh, to tick off the visual arts. It’s time for the Doctor to drop in on Beethoven or Elvis Presley, or anyone except Andrew Lloyd Webber.