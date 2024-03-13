Why Has There Never Been a Truly Great Doctor Who Video Game?

When it comes to sci-fi universes, Doctor Who can claim to have one of the biggest. Beyond its 60 years and counting of TV adventures, the show has three spin-off series (so far), two animated stories, one failed pilot, and a collection of licensed Doctor-less adventures, countless audios, comics, books, board games, tabletop RPGs, and that’s not including the stuff we missed which people are going to remind us about in the comments.

But there is one area where the TARDIS just can’t quite seem to properly land – the world of video games.

If we look at Doctor Who’s compatriots in the Holy Triumvirate of Science Fiction Mega Franchises, Stars both Trek and Wars, this has never been as much of an issue. Star Wars was one of the first licenses to really fully embrace video games as a medium, and even if we only count the pure classics we would still have too many to list here.

Star Trek, with its focus on more science fictional storylines that are less suitable for video game-style high action, has not been as successful, but still has numerous fondly remembered games under its belt, including the multi-coloned Star Trek: Voyager: Elite Force, the dated-yet-classic Star Trek: 25th Anniversary and Star Trek: Judgement Rites, the simulator Star Trek: Bridge Commander, the recent Star Trek: Resurgence and the ongoing MMO Star Trek: Online.