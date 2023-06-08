Doctor Who: Bonnie Langford’s Mel Is Back For Series 14

This isn’t the first time Mel has returned. Not only did she appear all-too briefly last year at the end of Jodie Whittaker’s final episode ‘The Power of The Doctor’, joining a support group of former companions alongside Yaz, Graham, Dan, she also returned for the 1993 Children in Need special Dimensions in Time.

This famously so-bad-it’s-good story, told over two mini episodes, featured a crossover with beloved BBC soap EastEnders, and saw Mel team up with Ace and Tegan to fight the Rani once again, alongside five iterations of the Doctor, from Pertwee to McCoy.

Coincidentally, Langford returned to Albert Square in the altogether more serious role of Carmel Kazemi in 2015, becoming an EastEnders regular for three years and winning Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards.

Langford started as a child actor, appearing on London’s West End aged just seven years old in a production of Gone With The Wind, and then beginning her on-screen career as pompous showgirl Lena Marelli in Bugsy Malone. Over the years she’s had TV roles in the comedy Goodnight Sweetheart and dramas Hotel Babylon and Marple.

More recently, she made the final of The Masked Dancer as Squirrel:

Her time as Mel Bush was marred by complexity. With Colin Baker, this complexity was of the timey-wimey nature: she met him in an order different than he met her, much like RIver Song, although their timelines later synchronised. With Sylvester McCoy, it was more emotional, as she struggled to adapt to his new appearance, and eventually became alienated from him and decided to leave to travel with the lovable rogue Glitz, an occasional ally to The Doctor.