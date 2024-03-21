Moffat’s New Doctor Who Episode Could Be His Best Ever – There’s Precedent

Pragmatism is almost certainly also a significant factor in Russell T. Davies’ decision to ask Chris Chibnall and Steven Moffat to write for the show again. Davies knows that he will have to do less work on their scripts, freeing him up to work with writers who are new to the show, and, of course, to develop his own stories.

There’s also the fact that returning Script Editors have produced some of the best stories in the show’s history. “The Caves of Androzani” came top in the 2003 Doctor Who Magazine poll, and again in 2009. It came second in the 2003 Outpost Gallifrey forum poll. Holmes would be an integral part of the writing team in the years following “Androzani”, until his death in 1986.

While it isn’t entirely Holmes’ script that makes “Androzani” great, Holmes demonstrates – apparently effortlessly – how to make Eric Saward’s vision of a grimdark Doctor Who work by having the Doctor clearly reject brute force and cynicism, to try to escape the politics and gun-running and simply rescue his friend. It doesn’t hurt that Holmes’ ability to depict whole worlds and histories with a few lines of dialogue is all present and correct. This script was written with an extremely sharp pencil.

“The Caves of Androzani” reuses quite a few elements from Robert Holmes previous script for the show: 1978’s “The Power of Kroll” also features an inhospitable planet, gun-running and the natural world as a resource/antagonist. However, in the 2009 poll that “Androzani” topped, “The Power of Kroll” was 174th. Moffat, as noted by Russell T. Davies, is another writer who reuses ideas and tropes, usually improving on them as he goes.

The Rescue

The first Doctor Who story to be written by a returning Script Editor was “The Rescue” in 1965, the third story of the second ever season. It sees the introduction of new companion Vicki after the departure of the Doctor’s granddaughter Susan in the previous story, and was written by David Whitaker, and script edited by Whitaker’s successor Dennis Spooner. Whitaker, who significantly shaped Doctor Who’s early years, would also write “The Crusade” for Spooner later in the same season. Again, pragmatism: no one else knew the show like Whitaker and it made sense to ease the transition with his experience.

When Spooner left at the end of season two, he also wrote the first story for his successor, Donald Tosh. “The Time Meddler” closes out Doctor Who’s second series and is an innovative gem that invents an entire subgenre (the ‘Pseudohistorical’ – stories with a historical setting that bring in anachronistic elements such as modern technology or aliens or Peter Purves). Spooner also found himself working on the second half of “The Daleks’ Master Plan”. The story was initially conceived as six episodes but the BBC asked for it to be extended to a whopping twelve parts. With Terry Nation, the writer who came up with the Daleks, increasingly busy, Spooner completed the story based on Nation’s outline and stuck the landing when it came to the ending.