Russell T Davies Asked Chris Chibnall to Come Back to Doctor Who First

When Russell T Davies reacted with glee to the official announcement that ex-showrunner Steven Moffat has written an episode for the new series of Doctor Who, he did it with a show of solidarity to Moffat’s successor in the role.

After lavishing Moffat and his series 14 episode director Julie-Anne Robinson with praise on Instagram, Davies made a point of writing: “Steven was the second phonecall I made, after getting the old job back. The first was Chris Chibnall, but he sent love and kisses and RAN! Off to write his new novel!”

The message’s subtext seems clear, as it has been in every public statement Davies has made about the Chibnall era. He’ll have no truck with fans unduly criticising the previous showrunner, the post-2005 trio are mates, and they’re all magnificent, thank you very much. Additionally: when it comes out, buy Chris Chibnall’s new novel. (It’s a Dorset-set murder mystery called Death at the White Hart, which sounds like it plays very much into his Broadchurch-creator skillset.)

Davies’ stance is one that we could all learn from, and let’s be frank, no reminder to a SFF fandom to play nice online is ever wasted.