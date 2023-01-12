The Best TV Shows For Taskmaster Fans

Davies wrote the four series assisted by fellow cast members and previous Taskmaster contestants Roisin Conaty and Mike Wozniak, who play Dan’s friends Jo and Brian. It gets serious bonus points for featuring the legendary Rik Mayall, who played Dan’s mischievous father in series one before his untimely death in 2014.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC iPlayer)

Put simply, Bob Mortimer (a contestant in Taskmaster’s fifth series) makes the world a better place, and nowhere is this more true than his heartwarming factual entertainment show with veteran comedian Paul Whitehouse, Gone Fishing. At first glance, it might look like a show about fishing, but you’d be dead wrong: it’s more a fly-on-the-wall look at a joyful, reflective friendship between two men that provides as many poignant moments as genuine belly laughs. The epitome of a warm hug in TV show form, it’s a pick-me-up you can go back to time and time again.

Outsiders (Dave)

We’ve yet to see David Mitchell compete in Taskmaster (something we’re extra keen on so we can compare his performance to his wife Victoria Coren-Mitchell, a Series 12 contestant) but his factual entertainment show Outsiders is sort of what Taskmaster would be like in the wild. Pairs of comedians compete in survival-themed challenges with invariably funny results – and Outsiders gets bonus points for the fact that nearly all of the comedians that have featured so far are former Taskmaster contestants. These include Phil Wang, Kerry Godliman, Joe Wilkinson, Jessica Knappett, Jamali Maddix and – as you can see from the video above – Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble.

GameFace (Channel 4)

If you fell in love with watching Roisin Conaty being adorably bad at things in Taskmaster Series 1, her sitcom GameFace will be right up your alley. Her character Marcella is what millennials might call a ‘hot mess’: a broke, out-of-work actress with a sketchy-at-best love life, but this depressing premise is dealt with surprisingly warm-heartedly, and in amongst the laughs GameFace sensitively deals with big topics like addiction and loneliness.

Starstruck (BBC iPlayer)

Series 9 alumnus Rose Matafeo created and stars in this screwball comedy about a Londoner who has a one-night stand (and subsequent unlikely relationship) with a famous movie star, played by Nikesh Patel (The Devil’s Hour). It’s witty, sweetly awkward and romantic, and very easily bingeable.

We Are Not Alone (UKTV Play)

From the creators of Ghosts, We Are Not Alone is a one-off feature-length comedy that explores what would happen if an alien race took control of Earth, with hilarious consequences. A superbly clever script and stellar cast creates plenty of proper laugh-out-loud moments, and includes former Taskmaster contestants Mike Wozniak and Joe Thomas, who provides a particularly stand-out performance as a lovably dim-witted alien called Greggs.