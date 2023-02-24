Kris Marshall: What Was Behind the Fake Doctor Who Rumours?

Legend has it, if you say ‘New Doctor Who’ in a mirror three times, Kris Marshall appears.

The Death in Paradise star (who is starring in the Devon-set spin-off series Beyond Paradise on BBC One) has for many years been one of – if not the – top names whenever we hear there’s a Doctor Who regeneration on the way. In 2017, the rumours were so solid that the bookies even stopped taking bets on him becoming Peter Capaldi’s successor.

And yet Kris Marshall himself confirmed last year that he’s never even been approached for the show. Not only that – and readers might want to sit down for this one – he’s never watched a single episode.

Now we’ve got over that bombshell, it’s time to ask: how on earth did the Kris Marshall Doctor Who rumours start?