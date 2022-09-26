Hey Duggee’s Best TV and Movie Homages From Apocalypse Now to Game of Thrones

If you think you’re too old for Hey Duggee, you’re wrong. Whereas some kids’ TV shows are very obviously made for young audiences, animator Grant Orchard created Hey Duggee as a ‘family show’ which can be enjoyed by the parents as well, inspired by the likes of The Muppets and The Flintstones. This becomes obvious the more you watch, with proper laugh-out-loud moments for adults like the frog announcing it’s going on a ‘gap yah’ and Roly the hippo being asked to choose his superhero name and plumping with miscalculated enthusiasm for ‘STEPHEN!’

So it’s unsurprising to spot countless clever grownup references to classic TV and films dotted throughout Hey Duggee’s four series, from the subtle to the downright uncanny. In fact, it becomes rather addictive to look out for them, so we’ve listed a few of the best ones here:

Apocalypse Now and The African Queen (The River Badge)

In The River Badge, the Squirrels help Duggee deliver a package at the other end of the river, travelling by boat. Fans of Apocalypse Now will easily spot several direct references to the film, including Duggee emerging from the river like Willard on the way to kill Kurtz, approaching an abandoned temple, the spacey 1970s music and even Chew Chew the panda saying ‘The biscuits, the biscuits!’ in the style of ‘The horror, the horror!’

Apocalypse Now scene on Hey Duggee . Magical #TheBiscuits pic.twitter.com/TgKQX5xwtK — Mark Rae (@MarkTRae) December 18, 2017

This Reddit user does a nice job of showing stills from both Duggee and Apocalypse Now side by side to show just how much attention to detail there is.