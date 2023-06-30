Hidden Gem Crime Dramas on Netflix

The public’s interest in both crime and drama isn’t confined to any one border or culture. Nowhere is that more evident than on Netflix. Thanks to its impressively deep roster of global titles, Netflix is home to an equally impressive list of crime drama series from the U.S., U.K., and beyond.

It’s such an impressive list, in fact, that it can be pretty daunting to anyone who is just looking for a decent show to stream past the first couple of clicks and scrollthroughs. To help those intrepid crime drama watchers out, we’ve compiled a list of some of the hidden gems you can find on Netflix.

Read on to discover the 11 titles – three of which hail from the U.S., three from the U.K., two from India, two from South Korea, and one from Finland. We told you this was a global operation!

Aranyak

Primarily a Hindi-language production, Aranyak is worth breaking out the subtitles for Western audiences. The 2021 series is set in the fictional Himachal Pradesh town of Sironah and follows Kasturi Dogra (Raveena Tandon) and Angad Malik (Parambrata Chatterjee), two police officers trying to find the person responsible for the rape and murder of a young woman, who just happens to be a foreign national.