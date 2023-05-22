New British TV Crime Series for 2023: Detective Dramas, Murder Mysteries and Serial Killer Shows

Crime dramas can sit on a pretty broad spectrum: some are campy, cosy and even comfortingly formulaic, whereas others make you need to sleep with the light on. The one guarantee is that in the UK at least, there’s such an appetite for detectives and crime stories that TV will never run out of new cases to solve.

We’ve already had some top examples in 2023, from the Happy Valley and Endeavour finales to the excellent Belfast-based Blue Lights, but there are plenty more fresh crime dramas on the way, from police procedurals to true crime and murder mysteries. See what’s coming up below.

After The Flood (ITV, tbc)

Very much what it says on the tin, After The Flood begins… after a flood, which devastates a town, but when the waters clear they leave behind an unidentified dead man in the lift of an underground car park. PC Joanna Marshall (Sophie Rundle, Peaky Blinders) is on the case, and although it’s assumed the man became trapped as the water rose, his identity and the truth about his death become a mystery she’s obsessed with solving. All sorts of other murky business washes up as the flood waters depart, and the residents of this small town will have to decide how far they’ll go to protect their secrets.

This six-part ITV series also stars Philip Glenister, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood) and The Crown’s Nicholas Gleaves, and filming took place in early 2023, so we should expect After The Flood to arrive later this year.