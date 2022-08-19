Rediscovering Queer As Folk: The Groundbreaking UK Series Years Ahead of its Time

Actor Aidan Gillen told The Guardian in 2015: “For a programme filmed in the late 1990s it was pretty full-on, sexually. There was a famous scene where I showed Charlie Hunnam, who played Nathan, what rimming was all about. Filming that took a lot of trust.

“But the sex was an essential part of the character and the drama, and I always saw it as a story of empowerment. In the past 15 years I’ve met a lot of people – men and women – who said Queer as Folk helped them get their confidence. I’m pretty proud of that.”

Even today its scenes of naked, sweaty men, buns-bared, are a little shocking. While it might be commonplace to see female nudity, straight sex-scenes and even girl-on-girl action, men shagging men just isn’t quite so acceptable on mainstream television, and this was especially true twenty-odd years ago. But the way in which the sexual interactions are portrayed in the show is nothing short of liberating. There is no slut shaming, it’s all just experiences, and a part of growing up, getting to know yourself better. Nathan, played by Charlie Hunnam, springs to life after his sexual encounter with Stuart. It’s a learning curve and initiation into the gay scene where he is able to find himself and develop his own identity.

Another reason the show made an impact, and still holds up today, is its politics. When fifteen year old Nathan roars at his high school bestie, “Donna, you don’t know her! You don’t know anything! Cos you’re straight! Right? You’re part of the system! Right? You’re part of the fascist heterosexual orthodoxy!” It wasn’t the sort of political notion you’d hear on TV. And Donna’s response is even more spectacular: “I’m Black. And I’m a girl. Try that for a week.” Aiden Gillen commented that upon reading the script, he was “just impressed by its in-your-faceness. I’d never read a TV script that was so bold.” And Queer As Folk’s social awareness is leaps and bounds ahead of its contemporaries.

Casual racism, sexism and homophobia was commonplace in the media in 1999 and mostly only explicitly criticised through the medium of stand-up comedy and sketch shows. It’s almost easy to forget how much things have changed since Queer As Folk first aired. Gay marriage was just a pipe-dream and it was only 14 years prior to the show’s premiere that UK TV had seen its first openly gay character in the form of Gordan Collins in the soap Brookside. The same series had featured the first same-sex kiss on UK television in 1994, and it was brief, to say the least, but sparked outrage nonetheless. The king of queer himself, Elton John, hadn’t officially “come out” as a gay man until a 1992 interview with Rolling Stone magazine. Just take a look at the decade-defining US TV show Friends. While it might have shown one of the first lesbian weddings, it is full of problematic instances that just helped to perpetuate existing stereotypes and warped thinking.

And it wasn’t just in the media. “Gay” was a commonly used as slang by British kids as a term for lousy. Feminism had become a dirty word and feminists were often defined as man-haters. In 2005, the UK first legalised same-sex civil partnerships but it wasn’t until 2014 that gay marriage was legal. Yet, within the last decade since, the whole landscape has changed. Now, there is a whole new generation rejecting social norms, gender roles and challenging the cultural status quo. Growing up post-internet and social media, with access to everything and anything at the click of a button, they are questioning the societal values that were often brushed off at the time. Feminism is no longer a dirty word and Black Lives Matter is pushing for further change in terms of racial discrimination. It’s a fertile ground for a brand new incarnation of the show that broke boundaries and first places homosexuals at the helm of an entire series.