You’ve Watched Succession, Now You’re Ready For Peep Show

Take Tom Wambsgans and Shiv Roy, the billionaire husband and wife who end HBO’s Succession on a volatile truce. Tom has unexpectedly won their ongoing game of shaft-your-spouse and been awarded the dubious prize of the Waystar Royco CEOship over which Shiv and her brothers had been fighting. Reunited in the back of a $170k car, they hold hands with what can only be described as a homeopathic level of commitment. Without turning to look at each other, digits are gingerly rested on palm like two 18th century European kings unwilling to concede a gram of territory. What might be going through their heads?

Tom: “Aw, we do love each other really.”

Shiv: “I simply must get rid of him.”

I mean, probably not, but it’s a close enough possibility to point at the commonality between Succession, created by Jesse Armstrong, and Peep Show, created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain. Though the stakes, realms, tones and budgets of the HBO and Channel 4 shows are wildly different, they’re siblings with the same wry worldview and the same precise, exuberant and unforgettable writing. They also share the essential perspective that under the hood, their main characters are just scared, selfish children masquerading as grown-ups.

Peep Show’s point-of-view camera and first-person voiceovers told us what Mark and Jez – David Mitchell’s uptight rule-follower and Robert Webb’s feckless slacker, who’d lived together since university – were thinking. It made for a very funny but not at all pretty picture. The gap between the faces they aimed to present to the world and the sulphurous witch cauldron of insecurity, idiocy and selfishness bubbling underneath was vast. Just as it is with the Succession kids, although we don’t hear their terrible inner monologues out loud, the brilliant actors manage to squeeze them out of their faces while they’re saying other stuff.

Peep Show‘s Mark being a loan manager in a low-level UK finance firm, and Jez being an unemployed musician with loyalty only to the Big Beats Manifesto (“Big Beats are the best. Get high all the time”), their inadequacy as people had an understandably limited influence on the global situation. In contrast, the Roy siblings’ personal failings very nearly brought down democracy.

Watching Succession‘s Armani-wrapped toddlers pretending they knew how to live in, and run, the world was like watching a litter of puppies managing the International Monetary Fund – biting each other’s ears and shitting on the floor while inflation balloons and everybody whose dad isn’t a billionaire is made homeless. Posturing like their gargantuan father, trying – as son Kendall Roy said – “to Dad it” from inside their sloshing, liquified centres, was disastrous. For the Roys, for America, and for the world. As it always is when self-serving, unloved baby-men and baby-women who never had a friend they didn’t buy come to power.