The Best Romantic Comedies of the 21st Century

Its execution of those rom-com elements alone might elevate it to near classic status, but what really puts it over the top is the fact that the film’s original songs (and the occasional music videos that accompany them) are absolute bangers. As an added bonus, those original tracks not only feel authentic to their era, but accurately capture the moment in which its young heroes are writing/creating them, reflecting their influences and moods of the moment (and the soundtrack reflects those influences with some terrific era-appropriate tunes, as well). – MC

Someone Great (2019)

The late 2010s were a great time for Netflix rom-coms, from Set It Up to the first in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series. But as great as these films are, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s Someone Great is still arguably the best movie to come from Netflix’s rom-com resurgence. While Someone Great does feature heavily romantic relationships, its focus is really on the importance of female friendships and the power of platonic love.

The movie begins with a heartbroken Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) who has just been broken up with by her boyfriend of nine years right before she’s set to move from New York City to San Francisco for a job opportunity. Not wanting to leave her favorite city on a sad note, she enlists the help of her friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one last day of fun. They spend the day drinking, smoking weed, trying to track down tickets to the exclusive pop-up concert Neon Classic, and reminiscing on their lives as they all prepare to start a new chapter.

Even though we also get to see Erin and Blair’s romantic relationships take different steps forward, these moments never detract from the true emotional core of the movie—the evolving friendship between Erin, Blair, and Jenny. Someone Great reminds us that love comes in many forms, and that romantic love isn’t the only key to happiness. – Brynna Arens

They Came Together (2014)

To properly parody something, you have to love it. And so while David Wain’s 2014 comedy They Came Together throws a knowing glance at the audience with nearly every take, those are looks of recognition, connections forged with people who also know and love these tropes. When Joel (Paul Rudd) and Molly (Amy Poehler) talk about New York as a third character in their relationship, or when Joel’s buds shout obvious wife-guy / business bro / pathetic horndog advice at one another, they’re embodying the things we want to see in a rom-com, distilled to their purest form.

Even better, the movie’s gleeful genre game doesn’t undercut the central romance. Unsurprisingly, Rudd and Poehler make for irresistibly charming leads, each with a vulnerability that can’t be erased by absurd gags. By the time you get to the end of the movie, not only are those who complain about the genre’s constraints (read: antagonistic couple Kyle and Karen, played by Bill Hader and Ellie Kemper) made the butt of the joke, but you genuinely want Molly and Joel to work it out. By embracing and spoofing the genre’s form, They Came Together proves that the most entertaining love stories aren’t just found in fiction books. – JG