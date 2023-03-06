Best British Comedy TV Shows to Stream on Netflix UK, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, NOW, BritBox, All4

Shameless

The OG Shameless, the British original with the cast of now-bonafide movie stars (James McAvoy, Anne Marie Duff, Maxine Peake…) led by proper Shakespeare actor David Threlfall, is available in its entirety on Channel 4. Revisit the Chatsworth Estate and the Gallagher family in Paul Abbott’s raucous comedy-drama.

Where to stream? Channel 4

Spaced

Jessica Hynes, Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright’s Spaced recently turned 20 (not a typo, you really are that old). It’s two perfect series of pop culture spoofs and weird cutaway scenes, following the lives of 20-something slackers Daisy and Tim and their mad cast of friends and neighbours. It’s the sitcom that launched a thousand ships/other sitcoms that aspire to achieve the same heightened, imaginative energy.

Where to stream? Channel 4, BritBox

Stath Lets Flats

One of the very best British sitcoms of recent years, Jamie Demetriou‘s series about hapless (is there a word for more-than hapless? Gormless? Witless? Both of those apply) Cypriot lettings agent Stath is a must-watch. It’s cringe-comedy with great performances and a surprisingly sweet centre. Bonus: also stars Jamie Demetriou’s sister Natasia (What We Do in the Shadows) and later down the line, her comedy partner Ellie White.

Where to stream? Channel 4, BritBox

Taskmaster

One of TV’s funniest comedies (more on that here), Taskmaster is the brainchild of co-presenter Alex Horne. Adapted from his Edinburgh stage show, it takes five comedians and sets them a series of mostly pointless, absurd tasks, then plays the results in the studio for evaluation and scoring by the Taskmaster himself (Greg Davies). There have been well over a dozen series and two ‘Champion of Champions’ so far, with Series 15 on the way. Family friendly viewing too, if the odd swear doesn’t bother you.

Where to stream? Channel 4, UKTV Play

The Goes Wrong Show

First it was a hit stage show which spawned several other theatre productions, then it was a Christmas TV special, and now Goes Wrong is a full-on six-part series. The premise: an amateur dramatics group put shows on, but they go wrong. It’s lovely, giggly family viewing suitable for all ages (not a huge amount of that about), totally undemanding but skilled stuff, with a silly Airplane-style sense of humour.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer

The IT Crowd

Have you tried turning it off and on again? Reynolm Industries’ IT department is the setting for this adored comedy starring Richard Ayoade, Katherine Parkinson and Chris O’Dowd. From the co-creator of Black Books and Father Ted, it’s a heightened world peopled by strange caricatures (Noel Fielding plays a vampire, Matt Berry wears electric sex pants), and another modern alt-classic.

Where to stream? Channel 4, Netflix UK

The League of Gentlemen

This is where it all started for the creators of Psychoville, Inside No. 9 and Sherlock. Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson populated the town of Royston Vasey with a cast of grotesques in this cult dark comedy, recently revived for a lengthy stage tour. Read more about its peculiar genius here.

Where to stream? BritBox

The Mighty Boosh

First an Edinburgh stage show, then a BBC radio series, then three series of this adored bonkers comedy, Julian Barratt and Noel Fielding’s The Mighty Boosh captured the hearts of electroboys and electrogirls everywhere. It’s set in a strange fantasy world of shamen and talking gorillas, and mixes excellent musical numbers in with colourful animation and mad comedy creations. Unbridled invention. Here’s more on that.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer

The Office

Slough paper merchant Wernham Hogg is the seat of action for Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s mockumentary comedy about working life. David Brent became a comedy archetype the second he arrived on screens, and The Office has the rare boast of having a US remake that’s genuinely great and also available in full to Amazon Prime and Netflix subscribers.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer, NOW

The Royle Family

Before watching television about other people watching television was a thing, Craig Cash and the much-missed Caroline Aherne did it with The Royle Family, a low-key Manchester-set comedy series about the Royles, a family whose lives play out around the box. Simply put, it’s a modern classic, with top tier comedy performances from Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston and, well, everybody.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, NOW

The Thick of It

If Nathan Barley foresaw the advent of the hipster, then Armando Iannucci’s political satire The Thick Of It foresaw everything else. Set behind-the-scenes in the inner workings of British government, it predicted countless real-world political fuck-ups as well as actual policy (the bedroom tax, for one). Sharp, tuned-in, brilliantly performed and taking expletives to another level in the balletic swearing of one Malcolm Tucker, watch it, rewatch it, and then watch excellent US spin-off Veep on NOW TV.

Where to stream? BritBox

The Trip

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon playing not-really-them versions of themselves pottering around Europe eating at fine-dining restaurants while doing impressions for each other and eyeing up the waitresses may sound teeth-itchingly smug, but it isn’t. It’s great, funny, sometimes poignant and almost always beautiful to look at. Think of it as a much-needed continental tour from the comfort of your sofa.

Where to stream? NOW, BritBox

This Country

Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper’s BBC mockumentary is lovely comedy stuff. Its third and final series made a graceful exit on BBC One, and all episodes are available to stream there. It follows Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe, two cousins played by the real-life brother and sister creators, whose lives in a rural village is being documented by a film team, along with that of Scary Mandy, Kerry’s ‘peeper’ dad, the Vicar and more.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer

W1A

Specificity makes comedy, and you can’t get much more specific than this satirical mockumentary set behind the scenes at the BBC. It’s a follow-up to London Olympics-based series Twenty-Twelve, also narrated by David Tennant, and continuing the travails of Ian Fletcher, Head of Deliverance and colleagues. More jargon, disasters, meetings and joy from John Morton’s comedy brain.

Where to stream? BBC iPlayer