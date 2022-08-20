Toast of London: How Matt Berry Redefined Slapstick Comedy

Now Berry is a slapstick comedy extraordinaire well-known for portraying pompous though intellectually challenged characters with robust libidos and jarringly low-pitched voices — Steven Toast being perhaps the finest example. Slapstick used to be about family-friendly violence and pain – think Punch & Judy and Chaplin films like His New Job – but Matt Berry has turned it into an utterly delightful filth-fest.

However, it’s in between those exaggerated moments that his humour really takes off; sardonic asides and nonchalant comments with no gaps for laughter throw us for a loop when we’re expecting excess. Who else could elicit a snort by simply responding “Who?” to every mention of Benedict Cumberbatch?

It’s easy to compare Toast to Berry’s other roles such as the sexually voracious boss Douglas Reynholm in The IT Crowd, and the equally lascivious nobleman vampire in What We Do in the Shadows. All are preoccupied with sex, all have grandiose ideas about themselves and all are preposterously stupid.

And yet, there’s a soft centre when it comes to these characters that always makes them hopelessly likeable. Their friendships, perhaps, or their struggles. The fact that they’re always looked down upon by someone; be it Jen Barber in The IT Crowd, the cooler vamps of Manhattan in What We Do in the Shadows, or Ray Bloody Purchase in Toast of London.

Nonetheless, Matt Berry is most definitely and defiantly a Marmite actor. His brand of deadpan slapstick – two seemingly diametric forms of comedy that he somehow makes work – blends the fatuous and the vacuous, toning down where you’d expect excess and building up other moments to outrageous proportions. Combined with frankly juvenile gags about sex makes him an acquired taste, and certainly not family-friendly.

Slapstick is widely considered to be the baseline of comedy. It’s the oldest form of comedy, in fact, if we look back to the court jesters of old. Official entertainers would have had to use big, exaggerated movements to entertain the royal courts since mics weren’t around for all spectators to hear them cracking jokes.