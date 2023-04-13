Always Sunny to Talking Sopranos: The Best TV Rewatch Podcasts Hosted By Cast & Creators

There are casual TV fans – the kind of people who are occasionally reminded of an old favorite show and fondly think ‘I used to love that’ but then get back on with wood-staining the garden fence, filling in their tax return or whatever demands adult life is currently making of them – and then there are the TV fans who don’t need reminding of their old favorite shows because they’re currently midway through their fifth Battlestar Galactica go-around (this time focusing on the Gaius Baltar arc, in preparation for James Callis’ panel appearance at the next Florida Supercon) while moderating several BSG r/television subreddits and crocheting a replica Saul Tigh eye patch.

The TV rewatch podcast is here for both types of listener – they’re a fun whoosh of nostalgia for the first, and the chance to finally get behind-the-scenes answers to burning questions for the second. Most of all, they’re a good time in the company of pals and a great excuse to revisit an old favorite. We’ve picked a few of our best listens below. Add your own recommendations below.

The Delta Flyers (Star Trek: Voyager)

Hosted by: Garrett Wang and Robert Duncan McNeill, who play Tom Parris and Harry Kim

If you’ve ever seen Garret Wang at a convention, you’ll know that he is a delightful host,

bursting with enthusiasm and with a knack for interviewing his fellow Star Trek alumni in a

way that is both friendly and entertaining. He and Robert Duncan McNeill are the perfect

hosts for a Voyager podcast. Their characters’ history as best friends makes this a natural

pairing and both are willing to share fond but also frank memories of their time on the show.

Wang’s knowledge of science fiction (and better memory of the show!) is balanced out by

McNeill’s expertise as a director with decades of experience working in science fiction,

whose directing career started on Voyager.