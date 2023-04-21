Dead Ringers Review: How Is a TV Adaptation of a Cronenberg Movie This Good?

As the twins’ success grows, so do tensions between the two. Beverly is all about the women and babies, while Elliot is all about the science, using the lab to work on some incredibly groundbreaking innovations which sometimes happen to be illegal, with her friend, disgraced lab assistant Tom Capgas (Michael Chernus), who is forced to keep her secrets because of his own shady past. Capgas is presumably named for Capgas Syndrome – a condition where sufferers have the delusion that a loved one has been replaced by an identical double. It’s thematically in tune with the show of course, but this is also likely an Easter egg for Cronenberg’s underrated Spider – this is the syndrome that Ralph Fiennes’ Spider suffers from. It’s far from the only Easter egg in the show, from shot-for-shots from his Dead Ringers to nods at his other works. Showrunner Alice Birch obviously loves Cronenberg enough to ensure her project is really very different to his – they are diverse beasts with varying conclusions and a different focus, and can be enjoyed side by side.

The femaleness of this isn’t token either – a gynecologist who is struggling with fertility issues herself changes the dynamic; that these are women and therefore not afraid of or disgusted by women’s bodies makes for a very different vibe than Cronenberg’s Mantles who develop grotesque gynecological instruments for ‘mutant women’.

Difficulty in conceiving, miscarriage, premature birth, the menopause and anti-abortion debate feature highly. And blood. So much blood. Scenes of Beverley losing a pregnancy are shown early in the first episode and recur throughout.

The love triangle element here comes in the form of Britne Oldford’s Genevieve (presumably named for Geneviève Bujold who played the love interest in the movie) an actress who Beverly falls for, threatening to come between the twins.

The major beats from the film are hit, but in this six part series, which lands as a boxset on Prime Video, there’s way more to explore. The standout is episode five, directed by Jennifer’s Body’s Karyn Kusama, which sees the twins travel to Alabama to assist in the delivery of quadruplets in a family with a long line of twins. It’s oppressive and weird, with a pair of memorable sequences exploring the work of James Marion Sims, the “father of modern gynecology” who experimented on an enslaved 17-year-old girl and essentially tortured her in the name of science. Never has there been a clearer example of why we need a “mother” of gynecology and not a “father” at all. It’s extremely chilling against the backdrop of the erosion of women’s rights over their bodies in 2023.

Martha Marcy Marlene director Sean Durkin takes the powerful first two episodes and co-directs the last with The Strange Ones director Lauren Wolkstein who also takes episode four, with Gossip Girl 2021 director and producer Karena Evans (among other things) taking on episode three.