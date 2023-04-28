New Detective Series For 2023: TV Dramas From Agatha Christie to Harlan Coben & True Crime

Justified: City Primeval (FX, Summer TBD)

Timothy Olyphant is back as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in FX’s upcoming series Justified: City Primeval. This miniseries is set to have the same western crime drama vibes as its predecessor, the original Justified series that ran from 2010 – 2015. After moving to Miami in the series finale, Justified: City Primeval will begin with Givens continuing the life he built there with his daughter. But after a chance encounter brings him to Detroit, he’s called to use his skills to track down the elusive Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook), a “sociopathic desperado” who continues to slip through the grasp of Detroit’s police force. While we don’t have an official premiere date yet, the series is set to premiere at the ATX television festival on June 1 and will likely air on FX sometime this summer. As with most FX series, new episodes of Justified: City Primeval will also be available for Hulu subscribers to stream the day after they air on the cable network. No UK broadcaster is confirmed as yet. BA

The Devil’s Hour Series 2 (Prime Video, TBD)

After receiving critical acclaim when it debuted in 2022, dark and twisty Amazon Prime thriller The Devil’s Hour was quickly recommissioned, with not one but two new series confirmed. Series 1 saw troubled mum Lucy (Call The Midwife’s Jessica Raine) unravel her connection to a string of brutal murders and the sinister Giden (played by Peter Capaldi) and both Raine and Capaldi are back for series 2, as are Meera Syal, Benjamin Chivers, Nikesh Patel and Phil Dunster. Plot details for the second series remain elusive for now, but we do know that Top Boy’s Saffron Hocking is joining the cast as a new detective sergeant. LVG

Criminal Record (Apple TV+, TBD)

After the success of Slow Horses, Apple TV+ is bringing us another London-based thriller: Criminal Record. This eight-part series stars Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi as weathered DCI Daniel Hegarty and The Good Wife’s Cush Jumbo as rookie DS June Lenker, a pair of detectives who – thanks to a mysterious anonymous phone call – find themselves forced to team up to solve an old murder case. This powerful, character-driven thriller will touch on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. LVG

Vigil Series 2 (BBC One/iPlayer, TBD)

After keeping up firmly on the edge of our seats in series one, Vigil is back, and so is BAFTA-winning Suranne Jones as Detective Amy Silva. This time, instead of being stuck in the depths of the ocean on a submarine, the six-part series will see Silva investigating some dodgy deaths in the Royal Air Force. We’ll also see the return of Rose Leslie as Silva’s detective partner Kirsten Longacre, with new cast members including The Hour‘s Romola Garai and Dougray Scott (A Town Called Malice). LVG

Lioness (Paramount+, TBD)

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is adding yet another series to his roster with the upcoming spy thriller Lioness on Paramount+. The series stars Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a marine recruited by the CIA to join their Lioness Engagement Team – a task force assigned to take down dangerous terrorist groups from the inside by embedding operatives among their ranks. Zoe Saldaña joins De Oliveira as Manuelos’ station chief Joe and is responsible for training her. Their superior is played by Nicole Kidman, whose character Katilyn Meade serves as the CIA’s senior supervisor for the program. There’s no word yet on when we can expect to see this series this year, but it’s definitely one to keep an eye on. BA

Nancy Drew Season 4 (The CW, May 31)

The fourth and final season of The CW’s Nancy Drew will premiere Wednesday May 31 at 8 p.m. ET with the series finale set to air August 23. After season three saw Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends face off against Nancy’s immortal ancestor Temperance Hudson (Bo Martynowska and Olivia Taylor Dudley) to save Horseshoe Bay from destruction, season four is set to pick up right where the series left off. While we’re not sure exactly what mystery the Drew Crew will have to face this season, with Temperance’s reanimated corpses and Nancy’s curse, it seems like we’ll be in for plenty of supernatural spookiness as this chapter in Nancy’s story comes to a close. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Nancy Drew novels or coming into this series with zero background knowledge of Nancy’s history, Nancy Drew’s final season promises to be a “worthy and resonant payoff.” BA