New Girl: The Best Episodes

As final episodes go, this is supremely satisfying, giving us enough warm fuzzies without losing New Girl’s essential joyful playfulness as Jess and Nick get evicted from the loft and all the show’s loose ends are neatly tied up. Just when you think it’s over – and there’s a moving flash-forward of them all playing True American with their future kids, in a scene that some might argue is too happily-ever-after to end on – we’re brought back down to reality by discovering the entire reason Jess and Nick moved out was just Winston playing a ridiculously oversized prank. And so we can watch them drive off into the LA sunset safe in the knowledge that New Girl is just as ridiculous as ever.

3. Background Check

Season 4 Episode 6

This episode has a simple but perfect premise: Winston announces an inspector is on the way over to do a background check as part of his police application, and then Jess confesses to the other roommates that she has a huge bag of meth hidden in her closet. The utter bedlam that ensues as they try to get rid of the meth without the inspector finding out is as close to the perfect sitcom episode as it gets: joke after joke, and increasingly elaborate and farcical situations that come to a glorious climax. A true example of a sitcom at its beautiful, comedic peak.

2. Elaine’s Big Day

Season 2 Episode 25

This episode is so good that the cameo from ACTUAL REAL-LIFE Taylor Swift isn’t even close to being the best thing about it (although it is very entertaining). All of the drama from New Girl’s supremely good second season comes to a head in this finale episode: Cece is marrying the wrong man, Schmidt is trying to sabotage the wedding, Jess and Nick still haven’t processed their increasingly obvious feelings for each other, and Winston? Well, Winston gets bitten by a very angry badger called Bucky. The scenes of the roommates navigating the air vents with a badger are pure comedy perfection, and the episode ends with Nick and Jess finally starting a relationship in their textbook haphazard fashion: driving off into the night together arguing. And still we ship them.

1. Cooler

Season 2 Episode 15