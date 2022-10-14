Severance Season 2 Theories: What to Expect

Mark is definitely going back. His wife is there. The question is whether or not they’ll let him return to work knowing what he knows. Irving? His outie seems to be really deep into his Lumon research, so maybe? And we can only guess what’s going to happen to poor Dylan. He does have an outie life that includes three children and presumably a partner who also cares for the children, and they’d definitely miss him, but we also know that Lumon is capable of elaborate cover ups… including taking a dead woman and bringing her back to life as a robotic counselor.

At any rate, it seems somewhat unlikely that we’ll see our core four reunite in the Lumon labyrinth anytime soon. If season 1 was all about the innies trying to get out(ie), Severance season 2 just might be about how they all get back in(nie).

What’s the plot going to look like?

Director Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erikson have mostly stayed mum on this topic. However, in an interview with Metacritic, Stiller promised answers. He said, “The thing I’m very aware of is that I don’t want this to be a show where people are always saying, ‘Oh, gosh, you never know what’s going on and there’s never answers to any questions.’ I feel like we owe it to an audience to give them enough so that they can hang on to something.” That’s a promising start!

Furthermore, in an interview with Variety, Stiller revealed that the love triangle (square?) including Helly, Mark’s innie and outie, and Mark’s wife Gemma will be explored more in the second season of the show. He said, “There is this growing connection between Mark and Helly happening during the season, and then on the outside, Mark is trying to get over his wife’s death. […] That’s an interesting juxtaposition and conflict we’ll explore in the second season.”

For his part, Erikson is mostly keeping his secrets close to the vest. However, he’s assured fans that he knows where this is all going. In a Reddit AMA, Erikson told redditors that he hoped the show might go for three to six seasons in order to tell the full story. He also assured fans that he has “a last scene in mind, and a lot of the story that will get us there.” Praise Kier!

When will Severance Season 2 be released?

Severance secured a season 2 renewal just days before the season 1 finale dropped on Apple TV+. Thank goodness too, because there would have been riots at every Genius Bar in America if fans didn’t have assurances that the story would continue.