Would 2023’s Oscar Movie Flops Have Been Box Office Hits Just a Few Years Ago?

Is the audience willing to leave the house for these films truly gone, wiped out by streaming, the ongoing closure of theaters, and the lingering effects of the pandemic? Are audiences seeking pure escapism for their multiplex excursions instead of more complex indie fare?

We suspect the answer is both, since films of this nature–sophisticated, nuanced, mostly indie awards bait, for lack of a better way to describe them—were doing much better even just a few years ago. As we see below, there are a number of direct comparisons between some of this year’s Oscar contenders and the winners/nominees of years past. What seems sadly all too clear is that the time in which these films could actually win critical acclaim and filmmaking honors while also making solid box office bank is at an end. What this means for the future of cinema itself is anyone’s guess at this point.

Tár

Tár came out of last year’s festival season with massive critical acclaim (90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and tremendous anticipation for both the return of director Todd Field after 19 years away and a towering performance by Cate Blanchett that put her right at the front of the race for Best Actress, where she remains the wide favorite. In fact, Tár deserves all the acclaim it’s garnered and is easily one of the best films of 2022. But that has not turned into anything near box office success. The reportedly $35 million, 158-minute film has earned a meager $7 million globally. Was it the marketing? The subject matter (a famous yet self-absorbed composer bumps up against, and is destroyed by, cancel culture)? The exodus from arthouse theaters? Perhaps all three.

Compare this to Cate Blanchett’s last big Oscar-courting (and Oscar-winning) lead in a drama about a troubled woman, 2013’s Blue Jasmine. Arguably Woody Allen’s last great film (and released before the old allegations against him resurfaced as part of the #MeToo wave), the movie featured not just a superb performance from Blanchett but a pointed, tragic script. It was enough to send Jasmine to a $100 million gross worldwide—making it one of Allen’s top three highest grossing films ever. Blanchett even celebrated its box office success in her Oscar speech. The market for a Blanchett performance like this was there a decade ago…. now, not so much.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The films of writer-director Martin McDonagh aren’t an easy sell to begin with. They’re often dark, sad, and yes, funny, but in an often darkly sad way. They’re very much arthouse fare, but they are almost always critically acclaimed, especially for McDonagh’s writing and the performances he gets out of his stars. His second pairing of Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, in this tale of a friendship gone asunder on a remote Irish island in 1923, is masterful, and Farrell should walk away with a well-deserved Best Actor Oscar. Yet Banshees never expanded past 900 theaters or so in the U.S. and has earned a modest if decent $28 million worldwide—perhaps the best showing of the films we’re discussing here.

McDonagh’s last film, 2017’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, was similarly challenging material and also earned a number of Oscar noms, with stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell winning Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor for their work, respectively. It also moved considerably more tickets, racking up $54 million in the U.S. and a worldwide gross of $162 million (it probably peaked at 1,500 theaters in the U.S.). Banshees might have done comparable business back in the pre-pandemic era. If one goes further back, even the first McDonagh/Farrell/Gleeson team-up, 2008’s In Bruges, took in $34 million worldwide, although it never got into more than 232 theaters.