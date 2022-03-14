How Dunkirk Inverts Classic WW2 Movie Moments

The most grounded plotline follows Mr. Dawson (Mark Rylance) and his little boat as it crosses the channel. It seems disarmingly pedestrian compared to the other two threads of the film, but as it progresses, and the boat passes shipwrecks, retreating boats filled with soldiers and spitfires poking out of the water, it feels like they’re drifting further and further from reality, too.

A War Movie Backwards

But then there’s the real kicker. We have no way of knowing what cruel thing linear time did to Nolan in his youth, but the director has set out to take his vengeance with almost every film he’s made, and Dunkirk is no exception.

Dunkirk takes place across three plot strands. From the point of view of Tommy, on the beach, the film covers a week. From the point of view of Mr. Dawson, on the boat, it covers a day, while for Farrier, the pilot, the film almost happens in real time, with his storyline taking place over a single hour.

It’s almost straightforward, compared to Nolan’s other films such as Tenet (with the plotline running across two time streams, one of which is running backwards), Inception (every time you go down a level in the dream time moves a bit faster), Memento (the protagonist has amnesia so all the scenes are shown in reverse order) and Interstellar (Love is an extra dimension that lets you travel back in time? We need to watch it again but also, we don’t want to).

But it’s also more than sheer playfulness. The plot structure serves a purpose. First, from a practical level, it allows us to follow the story from the three most important perspectives — land, sea, and air — over the course of a single film. It simply wouldn’t have worked as well if Rylance’s character only showed up an hour into the film and Hardy only appeared in the last 10 minutes.

And it allows for some enlightening reveals. Seeing Cillian Murphy’s officer calmly leaving soldiers behind to fend for themselves after we’ve been introduced to the panicked mess that Rylance’s character pulls out of the water gives us a stark picture of how he’s changed far more than if we’d seen it the other way around. It also gives us the relief, when the boat pulls a downed pilot out of the water, of finally discovering what became of the plane Hardy’s character flew past earlier in the film.