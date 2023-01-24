The Biggest Snubs at the Oscars 2023

Speaking of The Fabelmans though, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiography about his youth and parents did mostly as expected—with nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and a Best Actress nod for Michelle Williams—however in a bit of a surprise Judd Hirsch got into the Best Supporting Actor category due to his brief role in the film… and Paul Dano did not. For many, Dano appeared locked in the category after Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Gleeson. Yet it seems Hirsch—who hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar since 1981’s Ordinary People—may have canceled Dano out, especially since Brian Tyree Henry pulled a surprise nomination in the category due to his work in Causeway.

The Best Actress category saw similar unexpected turns, with de Armas becoming an Oscar nominated performer due to her interpretation of Marilyn Monroe. The surprise may have had fallout for other contenders too. While Margot Robbie increasingly looked like a long shot despite giving a ferocious turn in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, it was not until the SAG nominations that most began predicting she’d be passed over for de Armas in an even more divisive depiction of old Hollywood.

More shocking still is that Andrea Riseborough was nominated for To Leslie, apparently based almost exclusively on a grassroots campaign of friends and colleagues championing the performance. But while Riseborough’s success is feel-good, it’s somewhat shocking that two incredibly impressive performances by Black women (with one seeming to be a lock) went entirely overlooked. The first and more showy was Viola Davis’ impressive transformation into an African warrior in The Woman King, however it’s frankly stunning that Danielle Deadwyler’s heart-wrenching turn as Mamie Till-Mobley went entirely ignored in Chinonye Chukwu’s Till. In this critic’s mind, it’s a performance every bit as worthy for the prize as the categories’ frontrunners.

Meanwhile the Best Director category would seem to court other familiar criticisms, with not one woman nominated in the category. This is additionally striking since the Academy awarded two women for the coveted prize in the last two years: Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog. But it’s not as if 2022 did not offer several wonderful showcases from female filmmakers, including Gina Prince-Bythewood fore the aforementioned The Woman King, or frankly Maria Schrader’s disappointingly overlooked She Said. Most striking, however, is the Cademy nominated Sarah Polley’s Women Talking for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay… just not also for directing.

James Cameron was also notably snubbed for directing Avatar: The Way of Water, even as that special effects bonanza crossed $2 billion this past weekend. It might suggest a drop in admiration by the Academy since Cameron was considered one of the two frontrunners in this category in 2010 for the first Avatar.

Still, Avatar: The Way of Water was nominated for Best Picture, a category which mostly played out the way we expected. Nonetheless, there remained some passionate advocates for Chazelle’s Babylon who had to be disappointed it didn’t get a Best Picture nod despite support from below-the-line Academy members (who saw it nominated in a slew of technical categories, including Best Production Design, Costumes, and Original Score). However, the movie was a box office flop and a divisive one at that. Notably, Brad Pitt was also snubbed in the Best Supporting Actor category, joining Robbie and the movie itself as receiving the cold shoulder above the line.