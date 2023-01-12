Damien Chazelle Breaks Down Babylon’s Sordid Hollywood History

“He’s walking down the road one day, and he’s walking by this pen, and you think it’s a pig pen… but it’s a pen for actors, which is sort of how they thought of them in those days,” Chazelle explains. “And he saw these people who were getting mussed up for a role for a movie, and someone comes and sees him through the grates and says, ‘Hey you, you want to work here?!’ And Joe Henabery’s penniless, so he’s like ‘yeah, sure.’ And they hoist him onto the set, and it turns out they’re shooting one of the battle scenes of Intolerance out in the middle of nowhere. And they shipped in the warriors for this day of shooting, the thousand-plus extras they amassed are all junkies they found on Skid Row, and they just offered a lunch for the day.”

Chazelle continues, “So they’ve got these junkies there, and the junkies decide on the spur of the moment that they don’t feel like working that day, and they realize they’ve got some power in numbers. So Joseph Henabery is sort of thrust in to deal with it, and that’s where Manny’s first encounter comes from.”

Like Manny in the movie, Henabery said he wound up getting on a horse and firing a gun and shouting, “I’ll shoot you in the fucking face if you don’t work!” It made for a great battle sequence, but not for a great day’s work for those costumed and told to run at each other with weapons since an undisclosed number of folks are reported to have died while filming the sequence (Hollywood wouldn’t start counting fatalities publicly until three people drowned while filming Noah’s Ark in 1928).

Brad Pitt’s Jack Conrad

Perhaps the most tragic figure in Babylon is Pitt’s Jack Conrad, a movie star of a certain age who is desperate to see the industry innovate during the height of his popularity in 1926, yet is left heartbroken when that innovation pivots toward sound and audiences snicker at his voice. He winds up a forgotten relic of the silent era… and a victim of suicide in 1932.

It does not take much squinting to see the sad story of John Gilbert (Jack to his friends) in Pitt’s Conrad. Like the Pitt character, Gilbert was on top of the world in 1926 after starring in the previous year’s The Big Parade and The Merry Widow, and before that he had achieved notoriety with audiences, particularly female patrons, for being the decade’s greatest silent lover this side of Rudolph Valentino. However, after the talkies came in, his stilted delivery and seemingly “high-pitched” (read: effeminate) voice in His Glorious Night (1929) caused audiences to spontaneously guffaw. It was all downhill from there until his death in 1936, which was brought on by two heart attacks and years at the bottom of a bottle.

Before the star’s death, director Dieterle lamented, “Gilbert sits on his palazzo on top of the mountain. He still looks wonderful. He’s only 35 years old. All the talent’s still there, the wit, the intellect, but it’s like a spell has been cast. Those last bad years at MGM destroyed something in the center of him… You look at this handsome guy with all the parts still together, it was unbelievable what happened to him.”