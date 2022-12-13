The Rock’s Black Adam Claims Disputed by Studio in New Report

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” So claimed promotional material for Black Adam, the long-gestating DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson as anti-hero Teth-Adam. Turns out, the claim was correct, just not in the way that Johnson and his team expected. Shortly after Black Adam‘s release, which not only introduced the Justice Society of America but featured the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, Warner Bros. restructured their DC Comics adaptations by starting DC Studios, headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Amidst the chaos and speculation about the future of DC Studios, Johnson has tried to make a case for continuing Black Adam’s adventures after Variety reported that “the movie stands to lose $50 million to $100 million in its theatrical run, according to the estimates of insiders as well as rival executives with knowledge of similar productions.” Along with an announcement from Deadline, Johnson countered that story, arguing that the movie “will PROFIT between $52M-$72M.” Johnson put the movie’s earnings at “almost $400M worldwide,” which he compared to the profit turned by Captain America: The First Avenger. “We are building our new franchise step by step … for the DC future,” Johnson promised.

Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M.

Fact.

At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.https://t.co/GBIgsbtnkq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 7, 2022

But according to insiders at Warner Bros., that future isn’t quite so certain. Reporting for the Puck newsletter, Matt Belloni (via CBR) found that, “several Warners executives” say the report was “filled with false assumptions.” In particular, the unnamed executives believe that Johnson’s team included projections about home media revenues, which may or may not happen. While Belloni allows that “nearly all movies of this size will ultimately pencil out after every window is exhausted over years and years,” that number isn’t certain and a profit cannot be confirmed.

As overconfident as it might seem, this type of self-promotion is nothing new, especially for an actor like Johnson. Furthermore, it’s very understandable that creatives would be working defend their projects, especially when the future is so uncertain.